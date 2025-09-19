In a tripartite agreement CEDR, headquartered in London, OIC-AC headquartered in Istanbul and Gulf Mediation, headquartered in Abu Dhabi announced an intention develop education cooperation and dispute resolution programmes, and specifically in mediation, facilitation and negotiation processes.



The OIC-AC was established by Statute and the Host Country Agreement between Türkiye and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA). OIC-AC promotes business development by effectively serving the dispute resolution community to settle commercial and investment disputes on a global scale. The mission of OIC-AC is to assist parties and legal persons from the 57 Member States of the OIC and Non-OIC States, to settle commercial and investment disputes through arbitration and other methods of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).



Gulf Mediation are a group of expert commercial mediators who have come together to offer their expertise in the Gulf Region and beyond. They provide interest-based mediation services for commercial and other disputes, for public, private, family-owned entities. Additionally, Gulf Mediation consult in conflict analysis, risk prevention, and dispute system design. Services range from training in communication, negotiation and dispute resolution skills to creating comprehensive internal dispute mechanisms.



CEDR has been promoting and shaping the use of dispute resolution in commercial disputes in Europe and around the world for over 35 years. It is the largest independent conflict management and resolution consultancy in the world and offers internationally recognised accreditation and training for mediators and provides access to expertise in a range of commercial problem-solving disciplines to resolve differences and conflict in business.



A key first step is that the three organisations are coming together for a unique Dispute Resolution Week on 24 November that will include a CEDR Certificate in Mediation Theory and Practice. Those that undertake the Certificate will have the option to go on to take CEDR’s Accreditation Module and potentially apply to the OIC-AC Roster of Mediators. By facilitating CEDR’s high quality mediation skills training to mediators within the OIC Member States, the OIC-AC ensures that those with commercial and investment disputes in these jurisdictions can be confident in using the mediation process.



Other events during the week will include a full-day, hands-on professional workshop on Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) and the inaugural Forum of Arbitration Centres of the OIC Member Countries. The two-day CEDR Certificate offers participants the opportunity to develop the knowledge of the skills and process to be an effective mediator. Successful participants in the three-day Online Accreditation Module will be entitled to the world-recognised CEDR Accreditation, awarded to over 9000 mediators globally.



Other possible areas for cooperation include the exchanges of different ideas and experiences of teaching and professional training activities, collaboration on educational events, cooperation over publications in the ADR Field.



Dr. Umar Oseni, OIC-AC Secretary-General said: “This landmark collaboration with CEDR and Gulf Mediation is a key initiative within the OIC Arbitration Centre’s 10-year strategic framework. Professionals who complete this mediator training and achieve accreditation will be eligible for recommendation to the OIC-AC's Board of Directors for inclusion in its Roster of Mediators. Furthermore, for seasoned mediators who have already been certified, the OIC-AC plans to host a specialized professional development workshop in the first quarter of 2026. This workshop will serve as a pathway for onboarding these experts to the OIC-AC as mediators for cross-border commercial and investment disputes. With the growing focus on mediation in both commercial and investment sectors, we are confident that accredited mediators listed on the OIC-AC's roster will find ample opportunities to handle disputes within the OIC region and beyond.”



James MacPherson, Founding Partner, Gulf Mediation, commented “Gulf Mediation is honoured to be collaborating with our esteemed colleagues and longstanding friends in both the OIC_AC and CEDR on what promises to be a pivotal initiative for dispute management in the PIC member states and beyond. The collective exper9ence with Gulf Mediation comprising: extensive commercial and wider civil dispute management as counsel and ADR professionals; institutional and state level dispute resolution systems design, setup and ADR Centre leadership in the MENA region; UNCITRAL working group III – Investor State Dispute Settlement Reform, including recommendations to assist mediation centres and other interested bodies with respect to mediation under the UNCITRAL Mediation Rules 2021; lecturing and other related activities at various universities and academic institutions, all indicate the substantive contribution that Gulf Mediation can provide to the staged objectives of OIC-AC and CEDR as well as to the development and mainstream use of mediation throughout the region going forward.”



James South, CEDR Chief Executive said: “It is with pleasure that CEDR is now working with OIC-AC and Gulf Mediation. CEDR’s experience of helping introducing mediation and other forms of dispute resolution in many jurisdictions around the world demonstrates the importance of mediation as a mechanism to help businesses stay in control their disputes and, more generally, as a means to establish confidence for foreign investors. The global nature of business also means that contracts are increasingly seeing mediation included within their dispute provisions. The use of Mediation, therefore, is not a trend but a business reality.”



Websites:

• https://www.cedr.com/

• https://www.oic-ac.org

• https://gulfmediation.com/

Contacts:

CEDR - Andy Rogers, arogers@cedr.com

OIC-AC- Merve Nur Duymaz, legal@oic-ac.org