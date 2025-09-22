Scaling Britain: New data reveals the changing face of UK entrepreneurship



• Corporate roots run deep: 71% of founders have prior corporate experience

• Age is just a number: Founders range from 17 to 68, with an average age of 42

• Gender gap persists: Only 30% of founders are women

• Regional growth: London leads, but Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow are gaining ground



New analysis from international recruitment firm Robert Half offers a compelling look into the founders behind The Sunday Times Hundred 2025: Britain’s fastest-growing private companies. The report reveals a start-up landscape that is more inclusive, regionally distributed and reliant on practical experience than ever before.



Corporate backgrounds outshine elite academic credentials



According to the study, entrepreneurship is increasingly accessible to UK nationals, with 90% of founders being British. Challenging long-held assumptions that elite education is a prerequisite to success, just 6% of entrepreneurs from the fastest growing businesses hail from Oxbridge.



Instead, today’s leaders are defined by corporate experience, practical know-how, resilience and creativity. A striking 71% have backgrounds in structured professional environments, equipping them with the strategic mindset and operational skills needed to scale their businesses.



Entrepreneurs span generations, from Gen Z to seasoned professionals



Elsewhere, the analysis reveals that age is no longer a barrier to launching and running successful companies, with founders ranging from 17 to 68 years old and the average age sitting at 42. Gen Z entrepreneurs are operating in fast-moving, consumer-facing sectors such as fashion, wellness and beauty, while older founders dominate in industries including consulting, construction and tech services, where deep expertise and long-term strategic thinking are essential. This demonstrates that both youthful ambition and seasoned insight are contributing to the UK’s start-up ecosystem, proving that great ideas can come at any stage of life.



Women remain underrepresented in UK entrepreneurship

Despite progress in many areas, Robert Half’s analysis reveals that the gender gap remains a significant challenge. Currently, only 30% of founders are women, and while there are signs of improvement, such as the rise in co-founded ventures between male and female partners, gender-inclusive leadership is still far from the norm. Encouragingly, 13% of businesses were co-founded by male and female partners, suggesting a slow but growing trend toward gender-inclusive leadership.



Regional ecosystems on the rise



Regionally, London continues to lead as the UK’s start-up capital, home to 35% of founders. However, other cities are gaining momentum. Manchester accounts for 9%, while Cardiff and Glasgow are quietly building their own entrepreneurial ecosystems. This decentralisation of innovation is a promising sign for balanced economic growth across the UK.



Charlie Grubb, Senior Managing Director at Robert Half

Executive Search, commented:



“Our analysis shows that founders are rewriting the rules of entrepreneurship. They’re no longer defined by elite education or narrow career paths: they are driven by grit, creativity and a commitment to solving real-world problems. From Gen Z-led fashion brands to seasoned consultants scaling professional services, this year’s Sunday Times list reflects a dynamic and inclusive future for UK business.



“What’s especially encouraging is the regional momentum. While London still leads, cities like Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow are cultivating their own entrepreneurial ecosystems. And this decentralisation of innovation is vital for balanced economic growth.



“Despite this positivity, however, it can’t be overlooked that challenges remain. The gender gap is stark and traditional industries are underrepresented. If the UK is to build a resilient and inclusive economy, we must support diverse founders across all demographics, backgrounds, sectors and regions. That means targeted investment in female and minority entrepreneurs, stronger links between universities and business, and policies that encourage innovation outside the South East. Only then will the energy captured in these rankings translate into long-term growth for the entire economy.”



ENDS



Media Contact



Steph King

stephanie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790700



Methodology



Robert Half commissioned a focused analysis of The Sunday Times Hundred 2025 list, conducted by the Protiviti Knowledge & Innovation Centre. The study examined founder demographics, education, career paths and industry trends to uncover the human capital driving Britain’s growth economy.



About Robert Half



Robert Half brings outstanding organisations and specialised talent together to build successful businesses and fulfilling careers. Innovation and high ethical standards have taken us from a small operation in 1948 to the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, with almost 400 offices worldwide. Robert Half provides contract and permanent recruitment solutions across finance and accounting, IT and technology, financial services, administrative support, human resources, customer service, legal, and marketing. Whether you are looking for a new role or seeking skilled professionals, we are here to support both businesses and careers in moving forward. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm offering internal audit, risk, business, and technology consulting services. Together, Robert Half and Protiviti deliver integrated Managed Solutions – combining recruitment expertise, consulting knowledge, and project delivery capability to help organisations address complex business challenges with agility and scale. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been recognised as one of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies™ and named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® list.