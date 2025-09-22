APSCo Global launches AI Guide to help staffing firms navigate regulation and risk



The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo Global) has published a comprehensive AI Policy Guide, offering practical advice and international insights to help staffing firms adopt artificial intelligence responsibly and compliantly.



The guide, AI and Recruitment: Global Regulation: Protecting Individuals, Creating Long-Term Value, explores the evolving regulatory landscape across key markets including the UK, EU, US, Australia and Southeast Asia.



With AI now embedded in everything from candidate matching to onboarding, APSCo is urging recruitment businesses to take proactive steps to manage risk and build trust. That includes:



• Appointing a board-level AI lead to act as the main point of responsibility and contact



• Conducting risk assessments on AI tools being used



• Investing in AI literacy training for all staff members



• Holding tech suppliers accountable for AI security



• Setting clear in-company guidelines to ethical AI-led recruitment



With so many staffing companies now operating cross border, APSCo is also calling for international alignment on AI standards, to ensure compliance and operational clarity. In order to deliver this, APSCo is working closely with global policymakers so appropriate funds are channelled into internation AI assurance standards and the creation of dedicated AI authorities, such as the proposed UK AI Authority.



Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at APSCo, commented:



“Automation and AI infrastructure is powering recruitment and workforce solutions globally, but it’s also raising valid concerns around ethics, bias, and accountability. Our new guide is designed to help staffing firms navigate this complex landscape with confidence. Whether a firm is trialling new tools or scaling AI across its business, it’s vital to understand the risks and responsibilities involved.



“We’re seeing increased regulatory scrutiny of AI in hiring, particularly in jurisdictions such as the EU and US. Recruiters must be prepared to demonstrate how decisions are made, ensure human oversight, and provide transparency to candidates and clients alike. This is more than just a means of safeguarding compliance, it’s about building trust in a technology-driven future and we hope our guide adds value to our members globally who are navigating a constantly evolving landscape.”







