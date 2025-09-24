A new National Eye Health Week initiative from Eye Health UK and The College of Optometrists will see copies of the Topsy and Tim Have Their Eyes Tested book [1] sent to school-based nurseries across England, in a drive to boost awareness about the importance of routine eye tests for children.



Commenting on the need to increase health literacy around children’s sight tests, David Cartwright, chair of the charity Eye Health UK says:



“With one in five children in the UK thought to be living with an undiagnosed vision problem that could hamper their learning and development, it's important that we educate youngsters, their parents and carers about how to look after young eyes to ensure any issues are detected and treated early.”



David continues: “This book is a great way for early-years providers to teach children about their eyes as part of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) statutory framework for promoting physical health and healthy habits. It’s also a lovely book for parents and children to enjoy reading together too.”



The nurseries receiving copies of the book, along with important information about NHS eye care services for children, are state-funded early-years providers situated in some of the most deprived areas of England. It’s hoped engaging children via these settings will support potentially disadvantaged youngsters and help close the eye health inequality gap that leaves those from low-income households at greater risk of poor eye health.[2]



Throughout the book everybody’s favourite twins, Topsy and Tim, enjoy learning about why vision matters, what happens during a visit to the opticians and how wearing glasses can be cool!



Denise Voon, clinical adviser at The College of Optometrists, comments: “Learning about looking after your eyes from a young age is incredibly important. We recommend parents and carers take children for a regular eye test every two years from the age of three or four years old, or as their optometrist advises. The Topsy and Tim story helps reassure children that going for an eye test is nothing to worry about, and can be a fun experience."



Books will be sent out during National Eye Health Week (22-28 September) ready to help educate thousands of pre-schoolers, including the 4,000 new starters at the new or expanded nurseries announced by the Government earlier this month.[3]



Poor uptake sight tests. Despite sight tests being advised for all children from age three or four years, research conducted for Eye Health UK reveals seventy per cent of parents fail to take their children for a sight test before starting school. Our Children’s Eye Health Report, published April 2025.



Eye Health UK is a registered charity (1086146). As a champion for prevention of poor eye health and avoidable sight loss it creates resources and runs public health campaigns (including National Eye Health Week) to educate and motivate people to take better care of their eyes. Visit visionmatters.org.uk for more about the work of the charity.



The College of Optometrists is the professional body for optometry. It qualifies the profession and delivers the guidance and training to ensure optometrists provide the best possible care. We promote excellence through the College’s affixes, by building the evidence base for optometry, and raising awareness of the profession with the public, commissioners, and health care professionals.







