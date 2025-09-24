• South Korea’s leading space-hiring platform enters the UK market.

• Easy to find, easy to book: spaces for meetings, events, parties, photoshoots and more.

• Expanding its network by welcoming versatile and unique spaces across the UK.



SpaceCloud is a platform where anyone can book a space by the hour — whether it’s for a meeting, event, party, or photoshoot. The name ‘SpaceCloud’ reflects the idea of making it as simple as pulling data from the cloud: easy to find, easy to book. With its slogan *‘Space for Everyone’*, SpaceCloud aims to become the go-to platform for both space owners and people looking for the perfect place.



Using the service is simple and straightforward. Whether you're looking to hire a space by the hour, half-day, or full day—be it a meeting room, party venue, dance studio or filming location—you can access the platform and begin your search. Users can browse available spaces via a map or list view, much like Airbnb. Once you’ve found a space that fits your budget and needs, just book it and use it on the day.



Over a five-month beta period, the platform successfully listed over 60 venues, primarily across London. These include a diverse range of spaces, from dance studios to co-working hubs and event venues. Unit 3 Studios, catering to small dance groups, offers practice spaces ranging from intimate single rooms to studios that accommodate up to 60 people. Laundry Studios has made seven meeting rooms available alongside its co-working facilities. The Lumieres brand, known for hosting large conferences, provides event venues across multiple locations. Meanwhile, Quaker Meeting House—a suburban venue with a small garden—has opened its doors to local residents at an accessible price point.



Building on its successful beta service, SpaceCloud aims to onboard a wide range of high-quality, practical venues across cities throughout the UK. With its official launch, the platform will introduce new features like automatic booking and a unified calendar management system. This system, which syncs with Google Calendar, will allow hosts to manage all their bookings from multiple channels in one place.



NSPACE, the company behind SpaceCloud, is headquartered in South Korea. The platform was born from the founder’s vision, inspired by the dynamic culture of K-pop and the rise of social gathering spaces. Backed by investment from South Korean tech giant NAVER, SpaceCloud has grown to become the country’s largest and most influential space-hiring platform. Now setting its sights on global expansion, the company has chosen London—renowned for its creative energy and international appeal—as the first step in its overseas journey.



SpaceCloud UK

About NSPACE

Brand Video