Online accounting software company Crunch is supporting the UK’s small business community with Crunch Free, the only free online accounting software available to both sole traders and limited companies, as economic uncertainty surrounds the autumn budget in November.



Crunch Free allows businesses to create and send unlimited invoices, automate and track expenses, set up banking feeds to reconcile accounts and use Crunch’s Snap mobile app to capture receipts.



All small businesses can access the full functionality of Crunch Free.



“Over five million small businesses are the backbone of the UK economy, yet they are faced with ever-changing tax rules and legislation. The autumn budget may bring more upheaval, which costs companies time and money,” said Darren Fell, CEO of Crunch. “We want to help sole traders and limited companies by providing completely free, market-beating software and take away the cost involved in day-to-day accounting, saving them up to £600* per year. Crunch is currently the only company offering free online accounting software to both audiences.”



Crunch Free will remain free, with no limits, and is easily upgradable to any of Crunch’s full accountancy services.



After 30 days, Crunch adds a ‘Sent from Crunch Free’ advert to invoices, which helps to promote the service and keep it free. If users would like to remove the advert, they can upgrade to Crunch Lite, costing £4 + VAT per month.



Crunch is an independent, UK-based company dedicated to small businesses. It has more than 40,000 customers.



Since launching in 2009, Crunch has evolved from a combined software and service offering into two distinct businesses: Crunch Software and Crunch Accountants, an FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) and ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) regulated accountancy firm.



“The first version of Crunch Free was made available during Covid to help struggling small businesses. Following millions of pounds of investment, the technology is now spearheading our software division. We plan to add new, exciting tiers to Crunch Software with many more useful, time-saving features on the roadmap,” added Fell.





*Based on comparable software packages when researching online accounting software providers in September 2025.





About Crunch

Crunch is an online accounting software company for small businesses.



Crunch’s mission is to liberate small businesses by making day-to-day accounting admin simple. It offers completely free, intuitive and easy-to-use software to manage invoicing, expenses, receipts and bank account reconciliation, leaving business owners free to do what they do best.



Crunch also offers full accountancy services to those who wish to upgrade.



Headquartered in the UK, Crunch has over 40,000 sole trader and limited company customers. It employs 125 people across technology, accounting and customer service departments.



The company launched in 2009 and was the UK’s first combined online accounting software and service dedicated to small businesses.



Independently-owned Crunch counts technology entrepreneur Michael Van Swaaij (former Chairman of Skype) as lead investor and Guy Myles (Co-Founder of Octopus) as an investor and board member.



Crunch has been featured across the national press including BBC Radio 2, the Financial Times, The Guardian and Forbes. The company was a finalist in the ‘Accounting Tech of The Year’ category at the UK FinTech Awards 2025.





