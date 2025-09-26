APRIORI



Apriori, the contemporary British toothbrush brand created in London and manufactured in Ukraine, announces the launch of its new campaign:“Apriori. Quite proper.”



Recognised with the prestigious Red Dot Award for exceptional design, Apriori embodies British values of elegance, precision, and indulgent confidence. From its inception, the brand set out to challenge the perception of the toothbrush as a purely functional object, reimagining it as a symbol of style and individuality.



The new campaign reflects this vision. It is not about noise or exaggeration, but about elevating the necessary to the level of the exceptional. “Quite proper” is not simply a tagline — it is a statement of confidence. Apriori combines award-winning design, sustainability, and expert functionality, turning an everyday ritual into an expression of taste.



Campaign Assets:

Apriori.Quite Proper.



Key Features

Red Dot Award winner for product design and functionality.

Bio-based filaments and plant-based compounds, reducing environmental impact.

Developed with dental specialists for safe and effective care.

Asymmetric bristles for plaque removal and gentle polishing.

30% lighter than standard toothbrushes, slim, travel-ready, and with reduced material use for a lower environmental footprint.

Matte ergonomic handle, uniting comfort with aesthetic precision.



A Note from Our Founder

“Oral care is core to our everyday routines, but like many other daily rituals, dental hygiene is often perceived as a ‘background task.’ As a result, products frequently lack aesthetic value, focusing only on function and disregarding form.

At Apriori, we seek to reset this view by blending design and sustainability with expert craftsmanship deeply rooted in Ukraine.”



Kiril Guriev

Founder & CEO, Apriori

Press Contact

Media Enquiries: Liza Shevchenko

Email: pr@apriori.global



Instagram: @slim_by_apriori

Website: slimbyapriori.global



Samples available on request.