A predicted rise in taxes paid by British families will lead to stalled end-of-life planning, warns leading direct cremation provider Celebration of Life.



With families already struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis and The Budget, which will take place on November 26, it has never been more important to plan ahead in order to safeguard of any unexpected costs such as a funeral. Peter Shuttleworth, General Manager at Celebration of Life, is advising that families get their funeral wishes in order before household finances are further stretched.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged to spend £190bn on public services in the next three years, and tax hikes appear to be the only way this investment can be funded.

Analysts and thinktanks have predicted Reeves will hike tax by between £10bn and £50bn. Labour pledged in its election manifesto to not increase taxes on ‘working people’ – such as income tax, VAT, employee national insurance and corporation tax – yet former Labour business secretary Jonathan Reynolds has already poured cold water on the prospect of raising taxes on the wealthy.

Mr Shuttleworth said: “Sadly, it appears that working- and middle-class households that are already contending with soaring bills will be forced to shoulder the tax burden.

“Postponing thinking of funeral arrangements is an expected and understandable consequence of the difficult circumstances faced by families across the UK – but tighter purse strings make planning even more fiscally responsible for those seeking the peace of mind that comes with knowing their final wishes are being met.

“We have already seen a rise in of state-funded welfare funerals because of the cost-of-living crisis, according to research by the Centre for Population Change and the BBC, and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”

Celebration of Life is a trailblazer in the growing sector of direct cremation – where the deceased is collected, cared for, and then cremated without a service or mourners present.

“Fortunately, there are cost-effective end-of-life planning options available and we’re seeing a surge of interest in our pre-paid direct cremation plans,” Mr Shuttleworth added. “We’re proud to offer an alternative and dignified service that allows a personalised farewell event that is more tailored to the departed’s life and beliefs than a traditional funeral.”



