Premium hairstyling tool brand, Cloud Nine, has launched their exclusive Dark Burgundy Collection ahead of the 2025 Christmas period. Featuring the Original Iron, the Wide Iron and the Airshot Pro, their limited-edition gift sets are poised to sell fast as they hit online stores on September 26th.



Every set within the range is wrapped in a luxurious burgundy case and features one of Cloud Nine’s award-winning styling tools, this time in a stylish burgundy finish. Alongside their chosen tool, shoppers can enjoy a selection of premium accessories, with the Original and Wide Irons bundled with a premium velvet styling case, Wet Hairbrush, and Detangle Comb, and the Airshot Pro accompanied by two nozzles and a magnetic diffuser attachment.



Alongside the showstopping tools and accessories that come with every gift set, their latest festive collection also showcases the values that Cloud Nine has brought to life since their recent rebrand – strength and kindness. Celebrating advanced, hair-friendly technology in every tool, this collection has been designed to create joyful, lasting moments – not just for Christmas, but all year round.



All tools in the collection are designed with Variable Temperature Control and Sericite®-infused materials exclusive to Cloud Nine, with both the Original and Wide Irons also featuring Revive Mode® – their signature vibrating plate technology formulated to protect hair against heat damage.

Promising styling results that will leave loved ones speechless on the big day, the Burgundy Collection is available to order across the UK, EU*, and Australia via the Cloud Nine website, as well as retailers such as Look Fantastic (UK) and Hairhouse, Oz Hair, and Price Attack (Australia).



“We are delighted to finally unveil our Dark Burgundy Collection, designed to spark joy through our innovative technology and exclusive colourway. With intelligent hair health technology found within every tool, everyone is invited to the kinder future of hairstyling this Christmas.” – Stephanie Mason, Managing Director of Cloud Nine.



Available in limited quantities from October 1st, the Burgundy Collection starts retailing from £299 in the UK, $499 in Australia, and €329 in the EU.

*EU includes Italy and Germany. Please note The Airshot Pro will not be sold in EU territories.



