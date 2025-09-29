East Sussex 29/09/2025

freshWIPES, the UK’s fastest-growing rinse-free hygiene brand, is thrilled to announce its attendance at The Pharmacy Show 2025, taking place 12–13 October at the NEC Birmingham. Visitors can find freshWIPES at Stand J89, where the team will be showcasing their full award-winning, biodegradable product range.

Pharmacists attending the show will be able to place transfer orders via AAH directly at the stand, making it easier than ever to stock freshWIPES in-store.

The highlight of the exhibition will be the appearance of renowned TV doctor and medical broadcaster, Dr Hilary Jones MBE, who will be joining the freshWIPES stand on Monday 13th October, from 11am to 1pm. Dr Hilary will be available to answer healthcare-related questions and discuss the importance of maintaining dignity, independence and hygiene for those who may struggle to shower.

freshWIPES are biodegradable, UK-made, and dermatologically tested. Designed for carers, older adults, people with limited mobility, or anyone needing hygiene on the go, the wipes offer a practical, eco-conscious alternative to bathing, while leaving skin fresh, clean and moisturised.

“We’re so excited to be bringing freshWIPES to The Pharmacy Show,” said Liz Barnes, Founder & CEO. “Pharmacists play a vital role in helping people maintain their health and independence, and our partnership with AAH makes it seamless for them to stock a product that their patients and customers genuinely need.”

Visit Stand J89 at The Pharmacy Show to experience the range first-hand, meet the freshWIPES team, and take advantage of the unique opportunity to speak directly with Dr Hilary Jones MBE.

