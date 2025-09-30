CloudPay adds to senior leadership team, with new CFO and Chief Security and Risk Officer



o Business welcomes new Chief Financial Officer to support global growth

o Newly created Chief Security and Risk Officer position added to leadership team

o Latest news cements company’s continued evolution as a leader in global payroll and payments solutions



Andover, UK, September 30 2025 – CloudPay, the global leader in payroll and payments solutions, has formally announced the appointment of two new senior leaders to redouble its commitment to an accelerated growth strategy, following a significant capital investment of £120m in August 2024



Rahul Raswant joins the business as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing more than 25 years’ experience in senior leadership roles in Finance & Strategy, including tenures at McKinsey & Company, Standard Chartered Bank and Wayfair. Rahul’s expertise includes the steering of high-growth technology companies, optimising growth and profitability via resource allocation and systematically securing operational efficiencies.



His appointment marks a pivotal moment in CloudPay’s journey as the company enters its next stage of growth and transformation, supporting the company’s vision to become the most trusted partner for global payroll.

Tim Grieveson also joined CloudPay in a newly created role, Chief Security and Risk Officer (CSRO). Tim is a pragmatic, industry-recognised customer-focused technology and cybersecurity leader with 25 years' experience, well-known for embedding security, risk and compliance to support business strategy and growth whilst enabling resilience. In this new position, he will lead CloudPay’s defence globally against cyber threats and ensure the company leads the payroll market by aligning security and risk management capabilities, to best meet customer requirements in receiving the best in cyber security, compliance, data security, risk management and IT solutions.



Roland Folz, Chief Executive Officer, CloudPay, commented:



“It is an incredibly exciting time for CloudPay, and I’m delighted to welcome Tim and Rahul to the business. Both bring a wealth of experience and strategic insight that will be instrumental in driving our global growth, supported by our expert teams and cutting-edge technology. As we continue our transformative journey, having deep expertise and understanding of how to flex, scale, and drive innovation is core to our success, and I have no doubt that both new members of our leadership team will play pivotal roles in our growth. I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to scale and innovate.”







About CloudPay:



CloudPay leads the way in global pay innovation, delivering industry-leading solutions spanning payroll, payments and on-demand pay.



With a proud heritage of 25+ years, we serve over 2,000 companies globally in 140+ countries handling $24bn+ of payments in 110+ currencies. Our unified, end-to-end pay solutions enable payroll teams to pay their global workforce with outstanding accuracy and minimal risk, more efficiently than ever before.



We use advanced technology to offer seamless API integrations, powerful automations, and AI-driven insights with real-time analytics — all designed to empower businesses with enhanced decision-making and better, faster processes.



Our unparalleled managed service is tailored to each client with dedicated personalised support and guidance, while our in-country knowledge and global regulatory expertise unlocks unparalleled expansion opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive, compliantly and efficiently.



Working with CloudPay means gaining a strategic partner that harnesses the latest technology to drive growth and optimise the payroll and pay experience.

Together, that’s High-Performance Payroll, from CloudPay.



