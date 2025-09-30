The launch follows new independent research that reveals shortfalls in compliance readiness, at a time when regulatory demands are only increasing

- Only 17% of firms have a unified compliance archive; most still rely on disconnected legacy systems, new research shows -



London, UK – Wordwatch, the unified communications governance and archiving platform, has today announced the launch of its expanded compliance suite for regulated organisations: introducing unified capture, data governance, and reconciliation as core capabilities in a single, integrated solution.



According to new research conducted by Wordwatch, just 17% of regulated firms have a unified compliance archive for voice and digital communications, and more than three quarters (79%) still rely on disconnected recorders and legacy systems, meaning they are at higher risk of non-compliance and punitive regulatory penalties.



Purpose-built for regulated organisations, the new Wordwatch Compliance Platform is therefore designed to help compliance, surveillance, legal and IT teams better control, protect and manage voice and digital communications.



With archiving at its core, Wordwatch enables firms to build a unified, audit-ready foundation that simplifies compliance, and provides access and transparency into their communications records to unlock business value from this data.



The launch follows new independent research that reveals shortfalls in compliance readiness, at a time when regulatory demands are only increasing for organisations of all sizes.



A new survey of 100 professionals in compliance, IT, surveillance, and governance roles has exposed widespread fragmentation and process risk across the communications compliance lifecycle:

• Only 17% of firms have a unified archive for storing voice and digital communications

• 79% still rely on legacy recorders to store regulated records

• Only a third (34%) of firms have fully automated surveillance workflows with audit trails, that can be used for investigations

• 40% are missing some contact centre data, while 34% are not fully capturing Zoom or online meetings

• Only 37% have fully automated policy enforcement for retention, legal holds or defensible deletion, across jurisdictions

• Just 27% of firms have full end-to-end visibility and assurance across communications data, meaning the majority are operating with some form of manual intervention in their capture, retention or data retrieval processes

• 1 in 5 respondents said they were asked to produce more than 25 full communications records by regulators in the past 12 months, which is the equivalent to once every fortnight.



Confirms William Davenport, Managing Director of Wordwatch: “The survey findings underscore the real-world pressure compliance teams now face: near-constant scrutiny from regulators - with some firms being asked for full records every couple of weeks - and the risk of fines or enforcement action if they cannot retrieve complete communications records quickly, accurately and defensibly.



“That’s where the new Wordwatch Compliance Platform excels for regulated organisations. This is no longer about ticking boxes, but about real risk. When regulators are asking you for complete records every couple of weeks, you can’t afford blind spots or manual processes, and you need to make sure your record-keeping is adhering to regulations.”



A Unified Platform for the Full Compliance Lifecycle:



The newly launched Wordwatch Compliance Platform addresses these gaps head-on, delivering seamless capabilities across the entire communications governance lifecycle:

• Wordwatch Archive: A central, future proof repository that preserves authenticity of recordings to align with record-keeping requirements, supports rapid search to reduce response times to regulator request, and replaces fragmented data silos to eliminate future migrations.

• Wordwatch Capture: Brings every conversation under one umbrella. Wordwatch Capture ensures you can either record communications in real-time or store-and-forward existing recordings to Wordwatch Archive - all from a single, secure platform.

• Wordwatch Govern: Reduces compliance risk by turning policy into automated, auditable action, enabling faster AI-powered investigations, proactive monitoring and streamlined case handling. Provides reassurance to legal teams and regulators that data is managed appropriately.

• Wordwatch Assure: Continuous validation and exception monitoring, with proof-of-capture and audit readiness. Gives infrastructure and compliance teams confidence in the completeness and integrity of their data, reducing manual effort and surfacing issues before audits or reviews. Wordwatch Assure gives real-time visibility into the completeness, continuity, and integrity of an organisation’s captured data - a critical element of communications governance.



Built for Simplicity, Speed and Audit Readiness:



The research also revealed the biggest internal blockers to change, with budget and resource constraints cited by 52% of respondents. Among professionals in the financial sector specifically, 49% named risk of migrating historic communications data as their top concern.



Wordwatch directly addresses both challenges. Its modular design allows firms to build at their own pace and, with open-format migration-free architecture, Wordwatch removes the historical risk and vendor lock-in that often prevent firms from modernising.



Adds William Davenport: “Our clients, from smaller firms through to Enterprise, want a platform they can trust, not just to store data but to future-proof their operations and prove compliance, fast. Wordwatch delivers confidence across every channel, region and retention policy without complexity or compromise, and we’re proud to be making enterprise-grade compliance software accessible to firms of all sizes, not just the biggest players.”



For more information or to request a demonstration, visit www.wordwatch.io.



ENDS







Notes to Editors:



• To download a high resolution photo of William Davenport, click here. [Credit: Wordwatch]

• The survey was conducted by Arlington Research and surveyed 100 respondents in the UK and ROI during September 2025.



About Wordwatch:

Wordwatch is a unified communications governance platform that helps regulated organisations to control, protect and manage voice and digital communications with clarity and confidence. Combining archiving, capture, data governance and reconciliation capabilities in a single platform, Wordwatch enables compliance, surveillance, legal and IT teams to simplify regulatory obligations, respond faster to requests and unlock insight from their data. www.wordwatch.io



Editor’s Contact:

Peppa Sheridan MCIPR

07725 121189 / peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk