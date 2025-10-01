When: Thursday 2nd October, 18.00-19.30

Where: St James’s Church, 197 Piccadilly, London W1J 9LL



Jump racing royalty will come to the West End this Thursday. The former racehorse will make a special appearance at the premiere screening event for ITV’s Champions: Full Gallop, Season Two.



2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, Coneygree will reunite on the red carpet with jockey, Nico de Boinville who features in the second season of the behind-the-scenes style docuseries that airs this October.



The equine star will have a special stable and his own red carpet, welcoming guests ahead of premiere screening at BAFTA on Thursday evening. Passersby will also have the chance to meet the racehorses.



Other attendees include TV Personality, Chris Hughes and jockeys including former Champion Jockeys Harry Skelton, Harry Cobden and Brian Hughes, as well as current Champion Jockey Sean Bowen and 2025 Grand National winner, Patrick Mullins. Trainers who feature in the upcoming six-part docuseries will also be in attendance Champions: Full Gallop will air mid-October on ITV1 and ITVX.



Photo Opportunities:

• Chris Hughes and racehorses on red carpet

• Guests (celebrities and influencers) arriving for the Champions: Full Gallop premiere

• Coneygree and Nico de Boinville reunited on the red carpet

• British and Irish Jockeys who feature in the series

• Former Love Island stars ‘Farmer Will and Jessie’ as well as 2024 Traitors winner Harry Clark.



Please confirm attendance ahead of Thursday.

Media Contact: Hattie Austin

Email: Haustin@greatbritishracing.com



-Ends-



Great British Racing:

Great British Racing is the marketing and promotional body of British horseracing - the second biggest spectator sport in the country. GBR is tasked with raising racing’s profile and reputation, while recruiting and engaging new fans domestically.



Champions: Full Gallop is returning this Autumn, following a successful first series. The 6x60min series will air on ITV1. Watch series one here.



Following the dramatic highs and lows of the jump jockeys, the second series will go behind the scenes of the jumps season capturing the intense drama like never seen before.

With the stakes as high as ever, millions of pounds up for grabs and jockeys’ reputations on the line, the series follows every twist and turn of the jumps season. The programme provides viewers with an access all areas backstage pass to the biggest events in the racing year, including the iconic Cheltenham Festival and the famous Randox Grand National.



Cameras once again capture exclusive access to series one favourites including Harry Cobden, Sean Bowen, Harry and Dan Skelton, and Paul Nicholls, plus a host of new faces, colourful personalities and vibrant characters – such as teenage sensation Freddie Gingell – as they all compete in the 2024/25 season.