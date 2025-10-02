Neverwinter Fund I SLP, a Luxembourg-based hedge fund, has today announced its official launch, positioning itself as the premier global Bitcoin hedge fund. Structured as a Special Limited Partnership (SLP) and registered under Article 3(2) of the AIFM Law, the fund combines institutional-grade compliance with an AI-driven quant strategy focused on Bitcoin and crypto derivatives.



Bitcoin has surged more than 2000% over the past seven years, evolving from a niche speculative asset into a mainstream financial instrument increasingly recognised by both retail and institutional investors. With UK asset managers, pension funds, and family offices among those now exploring Bitcoin exposure, Neverwinter aims to provide a regulated, professionally managed vehicle designed to harness this momentum with long-term sustainability.



The fund is capped at €100 million with a minimum investment of €50,000, targeting qualified and professional investors across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.



Powered by its proprietary Lightspeed algorithm, developed using artificial intelligence and big data, Neverwinter deploys a predictive trading approach designed to optimise capital efficiency, enhance risk-adjusted returns, and reduce exchange fees.



Erling Løken Andersen, Fund Manager of Neverwinter, commented:



“Bitcoin has proven itself as both a macro hedge and an asymmetric growth opportunity. What has been missing is a bridge connecting institutional-grade investors with the raw performance potential of this asset class. Neverwinter is that bridge, offering not only exposure to Bitcoin, but a strategy and structure designed for the decades to come. For many investors, this represents a long-term fiat off-ramping mechanism into the world’s most resilient digital asset.”



Neverwinter is managed by Neverwinter Management SARL, the fund’s General Partner and Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM), benefiting from Luxembourg’s reputation as a hub for regulated finance. Investors will receive quarterly reports, annual audited financial statements (in accordance with Lux GAAP), and institutional-grade custody of their assets.



With UK family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and forward-looking institutions actively seeking exposure, Neverwinter’s launch comes at a time when Bitcoin is increasingly viewed as a cornerstone of diversified global portfolios.



To find out more visit www.neverwinter.ai



About Neverwinter Fund I SLP



Neverwinter Fund I SLP is a Luxembourg-based Special Limited Partnership (SLP) specialising in an active long/short crypto quant strategy focused on Bitcoin and derivatives. Capped at €100 million, the fund is managed by Neverwinter Management SARL, a Luxembourg-incorporated AIFM registered under Article 3(2) of the AIFM Law. Its proprietary Lightspeed algorithm leverages AI and big data to deliver an institutional-grade investment platform for professional investors.



