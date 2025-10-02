Jason’s appointment strengthens our ability to deliver end to end value for processors across the UK and Ireland

PACE Steel Belt Systems (PACE), the UK specialist for steel belts and steel belt processing systems, today announced the appointment of Jason Faulkner as Sales Director. Mr Faulkner will lead PACE’s commercial strategy across the UK and Ireland, with a brief to accelerate growth in food, chemical, laminate and wider industrial processing markets.



Mr Faulkner joins PACE following senior commercial leadership roles, where he served as a board level director and drove market development for steel belt technologies and process systems. He brings deep experience in capital equipment sales, key account management, and complex project delivery.



“Jason’s appointment strengthens our ability to deliver end to end value for processors across the UK and Ireland — from belt selection and system specification through commissioning and lifecycle services,” said Paul Lawson, Managing Director — PACE. “His understanding of customer needs in high spec, high uptime environments makes him an ideal fit for PACE’s next chapter of growth.”



Commenting on his appointment, Jason Faulkner said: “PACE has a strong and unequalled reputation for technical expertise and responsive service. I’m excited to work with the team and our partners to help customers boost throughput, quality and overall equipment effectiveness with the right steel belt solutions.”



Under Mr Faulkner’s leadership, PACE will focus on:

- Enabling customers to select and specify the optimal steel belt and system configuration for their process conditions.

- Shortening lead times and improving project hand offs between sales, engineering and commissioning.

- Expanding lifecycle support, including spare parts, inspections, repairs and upgrade paths to maximise OEE.







About PACE Steel Belt Systems

PACE (www.pace-berndorf.co.uk) supplies and supports steel belts and engineered steel belt systems in the UK and Ireland, serving customers in food, chemical, laminate and broader industrial sectors. PACE provides specification support, project delivery, and full lifecycle services including wear parts, inspection, emergency repairs and upgrades.



