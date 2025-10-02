Sheffield, UK – October 2, 2025 — Avekshaa Technologies, a global leader in Application Performance Engineering, Application Performance Management, and Quality Assurance, today announced the official launch of its business operations in the United Kingdom.

The new UK Operations, with bases in Sheffield & London, marks a pivotal step in Avekshaa’s global expansion strategy. This will serve as a regional hub, enabling the enhanced delivery of its specialized Performance, Availability, Scalability & Security (P-A-S-S™) solutions to clients across the UK and Europe.

“We are thrilled to extend Avekshaa’s footprint to the UK,” said Rajinder Gandotra, Co-Founder & CEO, Avekshaa Technologies. “This expansion underlines our commitment to delivering world-class performance engineering, assurance and testing solutions, by strengthening our engagement with our European client base.”



Key Highlights of the UK Launch

• Strategic Location: The Sheffield & London bases provides proximity to key markets and industries across the UK and Europe.

• Local Talent & Global Expertise: A dedicated team of performance engineering professionals will combine regional talent with Avekshaa’s proven global best practices to drive customer success.

• Comprehensive Service Portfolio: The office will support Avekshaa’s core offerings, including Application Performance Engineering, Performance Testing and Engineering, Automation testing, Production Performance Trouble shooting/ Tuning, Digital Experience Monitoring, Observability and Site Reliability Engineering - all powered by our proprietary P-A-S-S™ Assurance Platform.

• Client-Centric Support: The UK team will collaborate closely with regional clients to deliver proactive performance optimization, reliability, and scalability for mission-critical IT assets.

About Avekshaa Technologies

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Avekshaa Technologies has established itself as a trusted partner in driving IT performance excellence across industries including Financial Services, Telecom, Retail, and others.

The company specializes in helping enterprises engineer high-performing, resilient applications throughout the software lifecycle. Notable achievements include earning the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, securing patents from the US PTO, successfully delivering 30+ of the world’s most complex programs, achieving 2x to 10x return on investment, and forging strategic partnerships such as with Datadog.

“With our UK presence now established,” added Gandotra, “Avekshaa is better positioned than ever to deliver agile, end-to-end performance and reliability services to European organizations.”

Learn More: https://bit.ly/4gNHZAS

Media Contact

Avekshaa Technologies UK

Email: info@avekshaa.com

Website: avekshaa.com