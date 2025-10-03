26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: -magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/nov25



The November issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) sets out to explore Tanzania from every angle, inviting readers to undertake Kilimanjaro climbs and witness once-in-a-lifetime wildlife spectacles, including the Great Migration in Serengeti National Park. In 2022, almost 90% of all visitors to the East African nation stuck to the northern circuit — home to its big-screen parks and peaks. This month’s cover story is packed with inspiration for those looking to immerse in the full spectrum of the country’s offering, whether that means getting a flavour of Swahili culture in Zanzibar, roaming the highland tea plantations of Mufindi or spotting wallowing hippos in the Ngorongoro Crater.



The November issue also unveils the winners of the 2025 Hotel Awards — a pick of the year’s most exciting openings and refurbishments. Find it all in the latest issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), available on newsstands now.



Don’t miss...



Sicily: The ‘gate to Europe’ has long welcomed influences from North Africa and beyond



New Zealand: In search of Māori history aboard the mountain-hopping TranzAlpine railway



Uzbekistan: In the city of Khiva, artisans are keeping the memory of the Silk Road alive



Tennessee: The town of Ethridge offers a window onto the closed-off world of the Amish



Shanghai: Meet the generation redefining what it means to be young in modern China



Brussels: Uncover the Belgian capital’s hidden corners, from Saint-Gilles to southerly Ixelles



French Riviera: Sewing together the gardens and galleries of the Côte d’Azur by rail



Northern Ireland: In County Antrim, only coffee is stronger than community spirit



Istanbul: Our pick of the Turkish city’s top hotels, from a revamped distillery to a palace once frequented by Agatha Christie



Smart traveller: Get the lowdown on the latest travel news; new Herefordshire food trails for hungry travellers; Enrique Olvera on the flavours of Baja California, Mexico; a birdwatching escape in Kent; manga and mochi balls in LA’s Little Tokyo; icy adventures in Norway’s Fjord District; a slice of Georgian grandeur in Buxton; six wildlife reads to get out of your natural habitat; and the best kit for jungle expeditions.



Notes from an author: Jean McNeil on the otherworldliness of the Falkland Islands



Meet the trailblazer: The mountaineers helping refugees integrate into Swiss society



Travel talk: Ask the Experts returns with advice on Peru’s ancient sites, experiencing Venice off season and more; Hot Topic investigates the long-delayed opening of Cairo’s Grand Egyptian Museum; The Info celebrates Loy Krathong, Thailand’s festival of lights; and the Hotel Awards names the year’s most exciting openings and refurbishments. Finally, photographer Simon Urwin talks about the challenges of capturing Raja Ampat’s coral reefs for our October issue.



