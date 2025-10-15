14 October 2025: The winners of the 11th annual Travel Media Awards were announced last night (13 October) at Pan Pacific London, where leading figures from travel journalism, broadcasting, PR and digital media gathered to celebrate excellence in travel storytelling.



This year’s event marked a record number of entries and reinforced the Awards’ position as one of the most prestigious events in the UK travel media calendar. A total of 25 awards were presented, recognising outstanding achievement across print, digital, broadcasting and social media. Two new categories — Cruise Travel Writer of the Year and Content Creator of the Year — were introduced to reflect the innovation of travel media sector.



A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Special Contribution Award to Simon Calder, honouring his remarkable career as one of the UK’s most trusted and influential voices in travel journalism.





Winners:



BROADCAST PROGRAMME OF THE YEAR — AUDIO



Wander Woman: A Travel Podcast, Phoebe Smith



BROADCAST PROGRAMME OF THE YEAR — VIDEO



World's Greatest Train Journeys, BBC



CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR



Kash Bhattacharya, BudgetTraveller, Exploring the football culture of Great Britain, with Visit Britain



ACCESSIBLE TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR



Sophie Morgan, Freelance



BREAKING TRAVEL NEWS OF THE YEAR



Julia Buckley, Freelance



REGIONAL PUBLICATION FEATURE OF THE YEAR (joint winners)



Domhnall O'Donoghue for ‘An Evening at the White House’ in the Belfast Telegraph

&

Ian Belcher for ‘What Lies Beneath’ in Brummell



GUIDE OF THE YEAR



The LGBTQ+ Travel Guide, Lonely Planet



SUSTAINABILITY TRAVEL FEATURE OF THE YEAR



Ellie Cobb for ‘The Indian Ocean's laid-back 'paradise on Earth’’ in BBC Travel



SUSTAINABILITY TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR



Imogen Lepere, Freelance



CUSTOMER CONTENT OF THE YEAR



Companion



EMERGING WRITER OF THE YEAR



Thom Brown, Intrepid Times



PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD



Karolina Wiercigroch



SPECIALIST TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR — REGION



Ben Aitken, UK



SPECIALIST TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR — SECTOR



Mike Unwin, Wildlife



TRADE PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR — PRINT & ONLINE (joint winners)



Cruise Trade News

&

Selling Travel



TRADE WRITER OF THE YEAR



Jennifer Morris, TTG Media



CRUISE TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR



Mike MacEacheran, Freelance



NATIONAL BROADSHEET PRINT & DIGITAL SECTION OF THE YEAR



Telegraph Travel



NATIONAL TABLOID PRINT & DIGITAL SECTION OF THE YEAR



Daily Mirror



CONSUMER MAGAZINE SECTION OF THE YEAR



Breathe



CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR — PRINT



JRNY Travel Magazine



CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR — ONLINE



Adventure.com



NATIONAL CONSUMER FEATURE OF THE YEAR



Ben Lerwill for ‘Pakistan's mountains are calling — here's why you should go’ in National Geographic Traveller (UK)



CONSUMER WRITER OF THE YEAR



Ben Aitken, Freelance



SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD



Simon Calder





The Travel Media Awards, created by APL Media and Travega, is the UK’s only awards dedicated to recognising top individuals and publications in travel media that shape how audiences experience the world.



Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder of APL Media, said: “It’s been a privilege to celebrate the 11th annual Travel Media Awards with such an inspiring community of travel media professionals. Each year the standard of entries continues to rise, reflecting the creativity and dedication that make this industry so exceptional. Congratulations to all our finalists and winners — the future of travel media is in excellent hands.”



Giles Harper, owner and founder of Travega, said: “Thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s Travel Media Awards such a success. The energy and enthusiasm in the room truly showcased the dynamism of the travel media sector. A special thanks to our venue partner, Pan Pacific London, our consumer media partner, easyJet Holidays, and all our category sponsors for their invaluable support.”



The evening also celebrated the interns of the Travel Media Awards Step Up internship scheme, which aims to improve inclusivity and diversity in the industry, and is now going into its third year. It offers work experience, mentorship and networking for young people from underrepresented backgrounds, this year welcoming five interns across 10 leading travel companies, including APL Media, Metro, TTG Media, easyJet holidays and Virgin Atlantic. With more than 400 young people applying, 2025’s scheme saw interns gaining eight weeks of experience and six months of mentorship.



For more information: travelmediaawards.com



To see a photo gallery of highlights from the event: travelmediaawards.com/2025-gallery



About APL Media



An award-winning publisher and content marketing agency founded in 1997, APL Media Limited has been changing the narrative, and the way clients communicate with their audiences, for over 27 years. In addition to publishing the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK) and The Collection by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and organising related events under the National Geographic brand umbrella, APL Media produces print, digital and live media across the travel and lifestyle sector. APL Media is the co-founder of the Travel Media Awards as part of a joint venture with Travega.

aplmedia.co.uk







About Travega



Travega is a specialist travel marketing agency that serves both the leisure and business sectors. With over 25 years of industry experience, Travega offers a wide range of travel marketing solutions, including revenue generation for some of the UK’s leading travel industry events, bespoke event creation, third-party event management, marketing strategies and partnerships tailored for travel organisations. Travega is co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and is dedicated showcasing excellence in travel media.

travega.co.uk