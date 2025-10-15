TRAVEL MEDIA AWARDS 2025 WINNERS REVEALED
14 October 2025: The winners of the 11th annual Travel Media Awards were announced last night (13 October) at Pan Pacific London, where leading figures from travel journalism, broadcasting, PR and digital media gathered to celebrate excellence in travel storytelling.
This year’s event marked a record number of entries and reinforced the Awards’ position as one of the most prestigious events in the UK travel media calendar. A total of 25 awards were presented, recognising outstanding achievement across print, digital, broadcasting and social media. Two new categories — Cruise Travel Writer of the Year and Content Creator of the Year — were introduced to reflect the innovation of travel media sector.
A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Special Contribution Award to Simon Calder, honouring his remarkable career as one of the UK’s most trusted and influential voices in travel journalism.
Winners:
BROADCAST PROGRAMME OF THE YEAR — AUDIO
Wander Woman: A Travel Podcast, Phoebe Smith
BROADCAST PROGRAMME OF THE YEAR — VIDEO
World's Greatest Train Journeys, BBC
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Kash Bhattacharya, BudgetTraveller, Exploring the football culture of Great Britain, with Visit Britain
ACCESSIBLE TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR
Sophie Morgan, Freelance
BREAKING TRAVEL NEWS OF THE YEAR
Julia Buckley, Freelance
REGIONAL PUBLICATION FEATURE OF THE YEAR (joint winners)
Domhnall O'Donoghue for ‘An Evening at the White House’ in the Belfast Telegraph
&
Ian Belcher for ‘What Lies Beneath’ in Brummell
GUIDE OF THE YEAR
The LGBTQ+ Travel Guide, Lonely Planet
SUSTAINABILITY TRAVEL FEATURE OF THE YEAR
Ellie Cobb for ‘The Indian Ocean's laid-back 'paradise on Earth’’ in BBC Travel
SUSTAINABILITY TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR
Imogen Lepere, Freelance
CUSTOMER CONTENT OF THE YEAR
Companion
EMERGING WRITER OF THE YEAR
Thom Brown, Intrepid Times
PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD
Karolina Wiercigroch
SPECIALIST TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR — REGION
Ben Aitken, UK
SPECIALIST TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR — SECTOR
Mike Unwin, Wildlife
TRADE PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR — PRINT & ONLINE (joint winners)
Cruise Trade News
&
Selling Travel
TRADE WRITER OF THE YEAR
Jennifer Morris, TTG Media
CRUISE TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR
Mike MacEacheran, Freelance
NATIONAL BROADSHEET PRINT & DIGITAL SECTION OF THE YEAR
Telegraph Travel
NATIONAL TABLOID PRINT & DIGITAL SECTION OF THE YEAR
Daily Mirror
CONSUMER MAGAZINE SECTION OF THE YEAR
Breathe
CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR — PRINT
JRNY Travel Magazine
CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR — ONLINE
Adventure.com
NATIONAL CONSUMER FEATURE OF THE YEAR
Ben Lerwill for ‘Pakistan's mountains are calling — here's why you should go’ in National Geographic Traveller (UK)
CONSUMER WRITER OF THE YEAR
Ben Aitken, Freelance
SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD
Simon Calder
The Travel Media Awards, created by APL Media and Travega, is the UK’s only awards dedicated to recognising top individuals and publications in travel media that shape how audiences experience the world.
Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder of APL Media, said: “It’s been a privilege to celebrate the 11th annual Travel Media Awards with such an inspiring community of travel media professionals. Each year the standard of entries continues to rise, reflecting the creativity and dedication that make this industry so exceptional. Congratulations to all our finalists and winners — the future of travel media is in excellent hands.”
Giles Harper, owner and founder of Travega, said: “Thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s Travel Media Awards such a success. The energy and enthusiasm in the room truly showcased the dynamism of the travel media sector. A special thanks to our venue partner, Pan Pacific London, our consumer media partner, easyJet Holidays, and all our category sponsors for their invaluable support.”
The evening also celebrated the interns of the Travel Media Awards Step Up internship scheme, which aims to improve inclusivity and diversity in the industry, and is now going into its third year. It offers work experience, mentorship and networking for young people from underrepresented backgrounds, this year welcoming five interns across 10 leading travel companies, including APL Media, Metro, TTG Media, easyJet holidays and Virgin Atlantic. With more than 400 young people applying, 2025’s scheme saw interns gaining eight weeks of experience and six months of mentorship.
For more information: travelmediaawards.com
To see a photo gallery of highlights from the event: travelmediaawards.com/2025-gallery
###
About APL Media
An award-winning publisher and content marketing agency founded in 1997, APL Media Limited has been changing the narrative, and the way clients communicate with their audiences, for over 27 years. In addition to publishing the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK) and The Collection by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and organising related events under the National Geographic brand umbrella, APL Media produces print, digital and live media across the travel and lifestyle sector. APL Media is the co-founder of the Travel Media Awards as part of a joint venture with Travega.
aplmedia.co.uk
About Travega
Travega is a specialist travel marketing agency that serves both the leisure and business sectors. With over 25 years of industry experience, Travega offers a wide range of travel marketing solutions, including revenue generation for some of the UK’s leading travel industry events, bespoke event creation, third-party event management, marketing strategies and partnerships tailored for travel organisations. Travega is co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and is dedicated showcasing excellence in travel media.
travega.co.uk
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of APL Media (Absolute Publishing) in the following categories: Entertainment & Arts, Travel, Media & Marketing, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.