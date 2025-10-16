British hypnotherapist and Hay House author Ailsa Frank today releases “Enjoyable Birth” a soothing hypnotherapy recording created to help expectant mothers reduce fear, stay centred, and work with their body for a more positive birth experience. The program is available to listen to in the Feel Amazing app, alongside a growing library of 60+ titles covering sleep, stress, habit change and everyday wellbeing.



Why this matters



Birth can be overwhelming—especially when stories and stress pile up. “Enjoyable Birth” uses gentle hypnotic suggestions and guided relaxation to shift unhelpful patterns, easing anxiety and helping listeners access a calmer, more comfortable state during labour. The product page notes that hypnotherapy is well known for alleviating pain during labour, with suggestions designed to support a relaxed, focused experience.



“Preparing your mind is as important as preparing your hospital bag,” says Ailsa Frank. “These tracks guide you to release fear, trust your body and feel supported from pregnancy through to birth—so you can welcome your baby with greater calm and confidence.”



What’s inside



Three guided tracks designed to lift you through pregnancy, prepare you during the run-up to birth, and support you during labour.



Track 1 — Positive pregnancy (23 mins)



Track 2 — Birth preparation (26 mins) — recommended in the final month of pregnancy



Track 3 — Positive labour day (11 mins) — listen in the last two weeks and on repeat during labour

Listeners are advised to use Tracks 1–2 at bedtime or any safe, seated/lying time; never listen while driving. A 30-day money-back guarantee is provided. (ailsafrank.com)



A note from the press



Marie Claire’s Nicola documented using Ailsa’s Feel Amazing app 'Enjoyable Birth' recordings during contractions—looping the tracks as she walked hospital corridors—illustrating the growing interest in hypnobirthing as practical support. (Marie Claire UK)



How to listen (and why the app helps)



The Feel Amazing app offers a simple listening experience with a playlist feature and the option to change the background music to suit your mood. Purchases are activated in-app; membership opens access to the full library.



A one year subscription to the app costs £45 (normally £60) and includes more than 60 titles. Less than £1 a week.



Product page: Enjoyable Birth — ailsafrank.com



Ailsa's work on Birth, Fertility & IVF



App website: feelamazing.app



App Store and Google Play — feelamazing.page.link/6BG2



About Ailsa Frank



Ailsa Frank is a UK hypnotherapist, motivational speaker and author of Cut the Crap and Feel Amazing (Hay House). She is a long-standing registered member of the National Guild of Hypnotists (USA) and the General Hypnotherapy Register (UK), and an Associate Member of the Royal Society of Medicine. Her work has been featured widely across national media. about Ailsa Frank



For editors (usage guidance)



This recording is a wellbeing aid, intended to complement—not replace—medical care. Always follow guidance from your midwife/doctor and your birth plan. Use only in a safe place (seated or lying down), and do not listen while driving or operating machinery. why don’t you try Ailsa's recording in the app - contact us for free access.



Media contact



Ailsa Frank Wellbeing Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)20 7785 1796 • Email: info@ailsafrank.com • Website: www.ailsafrank.com



