Renowned British hypnotherapist Ailsa Frank takes the journey of finding love to a new level with her latest hypnotherapy recording, "Finding Love," now available exclusively in the 'Feel Amazing' app. Drawing on years of experience in helping clients navigate the complexities of love and relationships, Ailsa's new track promises a transformational journey for those seeking to heal the past and embrace the future with open arms.



The "Finding Love" recording is meticulously designed to shift listeners' thinking patterns, enabling them to break free from cycles of self-doubt and misfortune in love. Through Ailsa's soothing voice, calming music, and powerful hypnotic suggestions, users are guided into a state of deep relaxation where true emotional healing can begin.



"Many of us carry the burden of past relationships and self-doubt, which can obstruct our path to finding a meaningful and lasting partnership," says Ailsa Frank. "This recording aims to gently release these blocks, realigning the listener's emotional compass towards a future filled with love and companionship."



Listeners are invited to find a comfortable space where they can relax and let the outside world fade away. The recording employs a blend of visualisations and positive affirmation techniques to foster an environment where love can flourish. From visualising one's heart as a garden ready to be tended, to letting go of past hurts and opening up to the possibility of new beginnings, Ailsa's guidance offers a pathway to rejuvenating the heart's capacity for love.



The "Finding Love” hypnotherapy session is part of Ailsa Frank's broader commitment to supporting individuals through various life challenges. As seen on BBC One's 'Hayley goes Sober' and featured in major publications such as The Telegraph, Daily Mail, and Marie Claire magazine, Ailsa has made a profound impact on the lives of thousands across the globe. Her work addresses a wide range of topics from alcohol control to stress reduction, all available through the 'Feel Amazing' app.



This innovative hypnotherapy recording is not just about finding love; it's about transforming oneself from within, setting the stage for a future where love comes naturally. "My goal is to empower individuals to believe in their own worth and to open their hearts to the love they deserve," Ailsa adds.



Embark on your journey to finding love today by downloading the 'Feel Amazing' app, where you can access "Finding Love" along with Ailsa Frank's full range of hypnotherapy recordings. Whether you're healing from past relationships or ready to invite new love into your life, Ailsa's expert guidance is here to support you every step of the way.



Notes



A one year subscription to the app costs £45 (normally £60) and includes more than 60 titles. Less than £1 a week.



For more information, visit ailsafrank.com and discover how you can start your transformational journey towards love and happiness.



Product page: Finding Love — Finding Love



App website: feelamazing.app



App Store and Google Play — feelamazing.page.link/6BG2



About Ailsa Frank



Ailsa Frank is a British self-help author, hypnotherapist, and keynote speaker with 2 decades of experience helping people overcome personal challenges. Her work has been featured in The Telegraph, Daily Mail, Marie Claire, and on BBC One’s Hayley Goes Sober. She is the co-founder of the Feel Amazing hypnotherapy app, which offers an extensive range of life-changing recordings designed to help people transform their habits and well-being. about Ailsa Frank



For editors (usage guidance)



This recording is a wellbeing aid, intended to complement—not replace—medical care. Always follow guidance from your midwife/doctor and your birth plan. Use only in a safe place (seated or lying down), and do not listen while driving or operating machinery. why don’t you try our recording in the app - contact us for free access.



This press release introduces Ailsa Frank's new "Finding Love" hypnotherapy recording within the context of her broader work, aiming to engage the reader and encourage them to explore the 'Feel Amazing' app for their personal growth and healing journey.



Journalists who would like to write an article on how Ailsa Frank's hypnotherapy helps them, please contact us if you would like to try phone appointments or face-to-face appointments in central London to shift your habits and patterns.



Media contact



Ailsa Frank Wellbeing Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)20 7785 1796 • Email: info@ailsafrank.com • Website: ailsafrank.com



ENDS