In a world dominated by smartphones, social media, and streaming platforms, many teens find themselves trapped in a cycle of excessive screen time. Now, there’s an innovative solution available to help teens reclaim their time, boost their study focus, and build habits that will set them up for lifelong success. The "Get Off Your Screen" hypnotherapy recording, now tailored specifically for teens, provides a powerful tool to break free from digital distractions and help teens thrive.



Available through the Feel Amazing hypnotherapy app by renowned British hypnotherapist Ailsa Frank, this recording is designed to gently shift teens’ mindset toward healthier screen habits. It helps them develop stronger focus for their studies, discover fulfilling hobbies, and invest their time wisely in ways that will benefit their future success.



The new teen-focused version of "Get Off Your Screen" addresses the unique challenges teenagers face today, including the pressure to stay constantly connected online. Ailsa Frank’s proven hypnotherapy techniques guide listeners into deep relaxation, embedding messages that encourage balance between the digital and real world, creating healthy work habits, and fostering a positive mindset for academic and personal success.



What’s included in the "Get Off Your Screen" recording for teens:



- Track 1: Reduce Screen Time – Helps teens manage their screen time and reduce unnecessary use of smartphones, social media, gaming, and streaming platforms, freeing them to focus on more meaningful and productive activities.



- Track 2: Break Screen Addiction – Addresses the deeper issues of screen addiction, promoting healthier digital habits and providing teens with tools to take control of their screen use, enhance focus on studies, and build hobbies that contribute to their personal growth.



Why is this recording important for teens?



Today’s teens face unprecedented levels of digital distraction. Excessive screen time can negatively impact their academic performance, sleep, and mental health. "Get Off Your Screen" aims to provide them with an escape from screen dependency, empowering them to establish a better balance between the online world and real-life experiences.



Ailsa Frank explains, “Teens have their entire future ahead of them. By breaking free from screen overuse now, they can develop essential habits that will not only help them succeed in their studies but also shape their work ethic and success in adulthood. This recording is about giving them the tools they need to find balance, focus, and enjoy life beyond their screens.”



This hypnotherapy recording works by subtly shifting the subconscious mind, helping teens feel good about spending time on productive activities such as studying, practising sports, or learning new skills. It supports the development of a strong work ethic, creating the foundation for future success in both academic and personal life.



The "Get Off Your Screen" recording for teens is now available in the Feel Amazing app, which offers a range of hypnotherapy recordings that support mental well-being, personal growth, and success.



Notes



A one year subscription for teens access cost £25 or a full subscription costs £45 and allows up to 4 family members to share. It includes more than 60 titles.



About Ailsa Frank:



Ailsa Frank is a British hypnotherapist and self-help author with nearly 2 decades of experience in transforming lives through hypnotherapy. She is known for her positive approach to changing unwanted habits, improving self-confidence, and reducing stress. Her work has been featured in The Telegraph, Daily Mail, and Marie Claire, and she is the creator of the best-selling Feel Amazing app.



Ailsa Frank is a British self-help author, hypnotherapist, and keynote speaker with nearly 2 decades of experience helping people overcome personal challenges. Her work has been featured in The Telegraph, Daily Mail, Marie Claire, and on BBC One's Hayley Goes Sober. She is the co- founder of the Feel Amazing hypnotherapy app, which offers an extensive range of life-changing recordings designed to help people transform their habits and well-being. www.ailsafrank.com



How to listen (and why the app helps)



The Feel Amazing app offers a simple listening experience with a playlist feature and the option to change the background music to suit your mood. Purchases are activated in-app; membership opens access to the full library.



A one-year subscription to the app costs £45 (normally £60) and includes more than 60 titles. Less than £1 a week.



Product page: Get off your screen for teens



App website: feelamazing.app



App Store and Google Play — feelamazing.page.link/6BG2



www.ailsafrank.com



-------------------Adult version ----------------



New hypnotherapy recording for adults — “Get Off Your Screen” helps adults break free from screen overuse and build a strong future



Take Control of Screen Addiction with Ailsa Frank’s New Hypnotherapy Recording, “Get Off Your Screen”



Reclaim your time and rediscover real-life joys with this transformative recording now available in the Feel Amazing app.*



London, UK – In a world increasingly dominated by screens, people are finding it harder than ever to disconnect and enjoy life offline. Recognising the growing need for help in managing screen time, renowned hypnotherapist Ailsa Frank has launched her latest hypnotherapy recording, *“Get Off Your Screen,”* designed to help users break free from screen addiction, reduce mindless scrolling, and regain control over their lives.



Available now in the popular Feel Amazing hypnotherapy app, “Get Off Your Screen” offers two powerful tracks that work to reprogram the subconscious mind for healthier, more mindful technology use:



- Track 1: Reduce Screen Time – Encourages users to set healthy boundaries around their phone, tablet, computer, and TV use, helping them become more productive and present in daily life.

- Track 2: Break Screen Addiction – Addresses the deeper emotional and behavioural ties to screens, dissolving the need to constantly check notifications or indulge in mindless browsing.



“Technology has become a necessary tool in our lives, but for many, it’s crossed the line into addiction,” says Ailsa Frank. “People are losing precious hours to screens, and it’s affecting their mental health, relationships, and productivity. My new hypnotherapy recording will help users reclaim their time and restore a healthier balance with their devices.”



Why It Works



Using a gentle, soothing voice, Ailsa Frank guides listeners into a deeply relaxed state where the subconscious mind can absorb positive suggestions and release unhealthy screen habits. The recording encourages listeners to create more meaningful connections with real life, rediscover hobbies, and embrace the joy of missing out on constant online engagement.



Whether users are battling social media addiction, endlessly checking emails, or losing time to streaming services, “Get Off Your Screen” is designed to help them regain focus and control.



Key Benefits:

- Reduce mindless scrolling and social media use

- Break the addiction to constant notifications

- Improve focus and productivity

- Rediscover offline hobbies and passions

- Spend more time engaging in real-life activities



How to Use



Listeners are encouraged to use the recording regularly, particularly at bedtime, allowing the messages to sink deep into their subconscious. The recording is designed to work whether users are awake or asleep, helping them make positive changes in their screen habits over time.



*“Get Off Your Screen”* is now available in the *Feel Amazing* app, alongside Ailsa Frank’s wide range of hypnotherapy recordings that cover topics such as alcohol reduction, confidence building, stress relief, and more.



About Ailsa Frank



About Ailsa Frank

Ailsa Frank is a British self-help author, hypnotherapist, and keynote speaker with nearly 2 decades of experience helping people overcome personal challenges. Her work has been featured in The Telegraph, Daily Mail, Marie Claire, and on BBC One's Hayley Goes Sober. She is the co- founder of the Feel Amazing hypnotherapy app, which offers an extensive range of life-changing recordings designed to help people transform their habits and well-being. about Ailsa Frank



How to listen (and why the app helps)



The Feel Amazing app offers a simple listening experience with a playlist feature and the option to change the background music to suit your mood. Purchases are activated in-app; membership opens access to the full library.



A one year subscription to the app costs £45 (normally £60) and includes more than 60 titles. Less than £1 a week.



Product page: Get of the screen



App website: feelamazing.app



App Store and Google Play — feelamazing.page.link/6BG2



ailsafrank.com



