Liverpool, UK — 16 October 2025 Profici, the scale partner for ambitious businesses, today announced a strengthened senior leadership team to drive its next phase of growth. Building on more than 12 years of success helping organisations accelerate, Profici is bringing together leaders with decades of experience from some of the world’s most recognisable brands Founded by Anthony O’Brien, Profici helps companies scale faster by connecting them with world-class fractional executives and the strength of a trusted collective.



Profici’s mission is bold: to support 2,000 businesses through 1,000 fractionals, creating more than £10 billion in revenue within five years. Its promise is simple: to be a trusted partner at every stage of growth, from early expansion to international scale and exit.



A Leadership Team Built for Scale



Anthony O’Brien, Founder & CEO, has built Profici on the principle that no business leader should have to scale alone. With a strong record in driving growth through strategic vision, financial management, and operational excellence, O’Brien founded Profici to give ambitious leaders access to senior expertise without the overhead of full-time C-suite hires.



He is joined by a seasoned leadership team:



● Mo Stevens, Chairman - A senior executive and accomplished Chairman, Michael has a proven track record in strategic leadership, business transformation, and value creation, particularly within private equity environments. His expertise spans large, multi-national businesses in the aerospace, defence, security, and technology sectors—including Airbus and BAE Systems—where he has consistently driven performance, innovation, and sustainable success.



● Jonathan Murphy, Chief Operating Officer - With more than 25 years in the IT industry, Jonathan has delivered sustainable growth and operational efficiency across global markets. A former VP Strategy, Operations and Business Development at Oracle, background includes financial planning, P&L management, and international expansion.





● Terry Sweeney, Chief Financial Officer - A seasoned CFO, Terry specialises in strategic planning, analysis, and resource optimisation. With a proven track record in driving fiscal stability and growth, he ensures clients achieve sustainable financial performance. Former PWC, Terry has an extensive background in scaling and exiting businesses.



● John Mahood, Creative Director - An award-winning creative leader, John has shaped bold, memorable brand experiences for Adidas, Amazon, Netflix, and Nike. He specialises in cohesive storytelling across digital, social, print, and broadcast.





● Jack Colman, Chief Revenue Officer - An accomplished sales leader with 15+ years in professional services, Jack excels at solving complex client needs and building long-term partnerships that drive sustainable growth.





A Collective Model for Growth



Unlike traditional advisors or consultants, Profici starts with a blank page and builds the right mix of expertise around each client’s needs. Its fractional executives parachute into businesses quickly, delivering clarity, operational rigour, and marketing firepower, backed by the full strength of Profici’s collective and partner ecosystem.



“Every business hits a tipping point where growth becomes harder to sustain,” said Anthony O’Brien, Founder of Profici. “That’s why I’ve built Profici and assembled such a powerful leadership team. Together, we bring deep experience across finance, operations, sales, marketing and brand, combined with the agility of the fractional model. This means ambitious businesses not only gain the right executive expertise at the right time, but a collective of leaders who understand what it takes to scale and succeed.”



Several members of Profici’s leadership team, including Jonathan Murphy (COO), Terry Sweeny (CFO), and John Mahood (Creative Director), also serve directly as fractional executives, ensuring clients benefit from the same calibre of expertise that shapes Profici itself.



About Profici



Profici helps ambitious businesses scale faster through a trusted collective of world-class fractional executives. From finance and operations to marketing and people, Profici delivers tailored, flexible support that adapts with the business lifecycle. Its model is built on three principles: tailored & holistic support, the power of the collective, and values-led partnerships.



