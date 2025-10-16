Columbia CEO Tim Boyle collaborated with footwear icon Peter Moore on the brand’s inaugural shoes in 1993 – kicking off more than 30 years of footwear innovation



LONDON. – OCTOBER 15, 2025 – Today Columbia Sportswear announced the reintroduction of the Bugaboot™ 1, the brand’s first ever footwear product, for a very limited release. Honoring the original 1993 design, the Bugaboot 1 returns with its legacy iconography. Each individually numbered pair is refreshed with Columbia’s latest premium footwear technology. Only 1,993 pairs will be available when the Bugaboot 1 launches on October 15.



The original Bugaboot was the result of a landmark collaboration between Columbia founder Gert Boyle, CEO Tim Boyle, and footwear pioneer Peter Moore, whose previous roles at Nike and adidas helped shape modern sneaker culture.

“More than 30 years ago, my mother and I knew it was time to expand Columbia’s footprint – literally – and enter the footwear space,” said Tim Boyle, Chairman, President & CEO of Columbia Sportswear. “Delivering a functional outdoor boot that reflected Columbia’s rugged, innovative spirit was critical. Peter was our first and only call. He and Gert shared an obsession with problem-solving through design, making him a natural partner to help launch this new chapter. Today, we honor Peter’s immeasurable legacy and celebrate Columbia’s own history in performance footwear alongside Peter’s sons, Hagen and Devin, who were instrumental in bringing this new project to life.”



Peter Moore, best known for designing the original Air Jordan shoe and logos during his time as Creative Director at Nike, later became Global Creative Director at adidas. A legendary designer and prolific multi-disciplinary artist, Moore’s work spanned product design, identity systems, and activism through his art. His creative influence and consulting shaped countless campaigns and logos, including the development of the original Bugaboot, a product he remained deeply involved with leading up to its launch.



“This project means a lot to our family. My dad poured his heart into everything he worked on, and the Bugaboot was no exception,” said Hagen Moore, son of Peter Moore and Co-Founder of Boom Pow Bang Creative Agency. “To see Columbia bring it back with so much care and respect for our father’s original design while pushing it forward with today’s tech is something we know he would’ve been incredibly proud of.”



In 1993, Columbia was already known for groundbreaking outerwear like the classic Bugaboo™ 3-in-1jacket, named after the famed Bugaboo Mountain Range in B.C. Canada. The Bugaboot was engineered as a natural extension of the jacket, pairing the durability of a duck boot with the comfort and performance of an athletic shoe. This 2025 edition honors that hybrid spirit while incorporating Columbia’s modern engineering innovations such as Omni-Grip™ traction and Techlite™ lightweight cushioning.



Only 1,993 pairs will be released globally and each is individually numbered to provide people with a one-of-one product. The shoes will retail for 200 EUR/180 GBP in whole sizes only and come in custom packaging featuring matching box, a keychain, and unique tissue paper.



The Bugaboot 1 will be available at columbiasportswear.co.uk and select global retailers . In Europe, the product will be sold in different stores from wholesale partners and online.



ENDS



