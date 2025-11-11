Break Free from Sugar and Chocolate Cravings with Ailsa Frank’s New Hypnotherapy Recording



Renowned hypnotherapist Ailsa Frank helps individuals reset their relationship with sweet foods



Do you find yourself constantly craving sugar and chocolate, even when you're not hungry? Renowned hypnotherapist Ailsa Frank is proud to introduce her latest transformative hypnotherapy recording, Avoid Sugar and Chocolate Cravings, designed to help people naturally reduce their cravings and regain control over their eating habits.



In a world where sugar is an everyday temptation, breaking free from its grip can feel like an uphill battle. Ailsa Frank’s hypnotherapy techniques work by reprogramming the subconscious mind, helping individuals develop a natural aversion to sugary foods while embracing healthier choices.



How It Works



The Avoid Sugar and Chocolate Cravings recording features two powerful hypnosis tracks, each designed to target different aspects of craving control for a more comprehensive approach to changing eating habits.



Track 1: Avoid Sugar and Chocolate (19 minutes) – Helps dissolve past cravings and shift taste preferences toward healthier foods.



Track 2: Release Sugar and Chocolate Cravings (24 minutes) – Reinforces a new mindset, guiding listeners to see sugar as unnecessary while fostering balanced eating habits.



Real Results, Real Change



Many users report a significant reduction in sugar cravings after just a few sessions. One listener, Sarah M., shared: "I used to crave chocolate every day, but after listening to this recording, I no longer feel the urge. It’s been life-changing!" With continued listening, individuals naturally crave less sugar, enjoy smaller portions, and feel empowered in their eating habits.



Ailsa Frank: A Trusted Expert in Hypnotherapy



With over 20 years of experience, Ailsa Frank has helped thousands of people improve their lives through hypnotherapy. Her work has been featured in the Daily Mail, The Telegraph, Marie Claire, and Top Santé, and she is the author of the self-help book Cut the Crap and Feel Amazing.



“I believe everyone deserves to feel in control of their choices,” says Ailsa Frank. “This recording makes it easier to break the cycle of sugar cravings and create a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.”



Easy and Accessible



The Avoid Sugar and Chocolate Cravings recording is available via Ailsa Frank’s website and is also featured in the Feel Amazing app, a comprehensive hypnotherapy platform offering over 60 recordings to support various aspects of well-being. The app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.



A one year subscription costs £45 (normally £60) and includes more than 60 titles. Less than £1 a week.

The app offers an easy listening experience with playlisting and the option to change the background music to suit your mood. It has been recognised by media including Psychologies magazine (“Sleep Hero”) and “top 10 apps to avoid burnout in 2024.”



Join the Sugar-Free Movement



Start transforming your relationship with food now and experience the freedom of a healthier lifestyle today. To learn more or download Avoid Sugar and Chocolate Cravings, visit Ailsa Frank’s website or try the Feel Amazing app.



Product page: Avoid Sugar and Chocolate Cravings — Ailsa Frank’s website



App website: feelamazing.app



App Store and Google Play — feelamazing.page.link/6BG2



About Ailsa Frank

Ailsa Frank is a leading British hypnotherapist, motivational speaker, and self-help author. She is a long-standing member of the National Guild of Hypnotists USA, the General Hypnotherapy Register UK, and an associate member of the Royal Society of Medicine. Through her workshops, one-to-one therapy, books, and hypnosis recordings, she has helped thousands of people achieve positive transformations in their lives.

