“A funeral shouldn’t bring a final blow of poverty. People deserve the chance to say goodbye with dignity

Funeral poverty is a phrase most people have never heard — until it happens to them.

It’s when someone dies and their family simply can’t afford to lay them to rest. No savings, no support, and nowhere to turn. Just rising costs, overdue bills, and a devastating loss made even more painful by the stress of money.

A leading UK direct cremation provider is warning that the situation is on the verge of getting worse. With the financial market on edge and the next Budget full of unknowns, they believe families already having to buckle their belts could soon find themselves completely unable to afford a funeral at all.

And the numbers are backing them up.

The average funeral in the UK now costs over £4,200 — and that’s before flowers, transport or a wake. Government support, through the Funeral Expenses Payment, hasn’t kept up. It pays around £1,000, and only if you meet strict eligibility criteria. That leaves many families thousands of pounds short, turning to credit cards, loans, or fundraising just to say goodbye.

Some councils have seen public health funerals — state-funded basic cremations — rise sharply. In places, they've doubled in just a few years. And experts believe that’s just the beginning.

With inflation, interest rates, and household costs still high, many people are barely staying afloat. The idea of suddenly having to find over £4,000 is unthinkable.

And with the Budget approaching, uncertainty is adding fuel to the fire.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has already said taxes may need to rise, and that there’s “no money to waste.” She’s trying to calm the markets — but there’s real concern that benefits won’t increase or may even face further restrictions. Some fear that low-income families, pensioners and disabled people could bear the brunt of those decisions.

And when benefits are cut, the knock-on effect is real.

Less support means more families falling through the cracks. And in the case of funerals, there’s no waiting — the cost is immediate.

Peter Shuttleworth, General Manager of Celebration of Life says:

“A funeral shouldn’t bring a final blow of poverty. People deserve the chance to say goodbye with dignity, not be dragged into debt just to do what’s right.”

The worry now is that thousands more will be denied that chance.

This isn’t about luxury. Many families aren’t asking for a horse-drawn carriage or a marble headstone — just a simple, respectful goodbye. But even that is becoming unaffordable.

If the government doesn’t act soon, funeral poverty will keep rising. Experts are calling for an urgent review of the Funeral Expenses Payment, faster access to support, and more awareness around lower-cost options like direct cremation.

No one should have to worry about how to then make ends meet. Because grief is hard enough.

