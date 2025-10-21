Their story is a testament to the power of community-led action and taking small steps in the journey toward net zero

St Albans Community Association, a long-standing charity at the heart of Smethwick, is making strides in sustainability. Featured in TEAM Energy’s latest Customer Spotlight series, the organisation shares how a commercial energy audit has helped them take meaningful steps toward reducing energy consumption and improving operational efficiency.



Founded in 1984, St Albans has grown into a vital community hub, offering services ranging from early years education and dementia support to food banks and digital inclusion for older adults. With rising energy costs and a commitment to environmental responsibility, the charity turned to TEAM for expert guidance.



Following a comprehensive audit, the association implemented a series of low-cost, high-impact recommendations—such as defrosting freezers, using natural light, and installing draft excluders. These quick wins were complemented by a longer-term strategy that includes expanding solar PV capacity and upgrading their Building Management System, with the aim for these initiatives to be supported by funding applications.



Tonia Flannagan, CEO of St Albans Community Association, praised the process:

“The audit gave us a clear roadmap. It wasn’t about blame—it was about opportunity. We now have a plan that’s realistic, affordable, and aligned with our values.”



The initiative has also fostered a culture of sustainability, centring the organisation’s vital staff and volunteers at the heart of its energy efficiency plans, with regular reporting and engagement helping to embed energy awareness into daily operations.



TEAM Energy’s spotlight on St Albans highlights how even small organisations with limited funding can make a big impact when equipped with the right tools and support. Their story is a testament to the power of community-led action and taking small steps in the journey toward net zero.





ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Charlotte Bland –Marketing Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0) 01908 690018 Ext 212

cbland@teamenergy.com

EDW House, Radian Court, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8PJ



About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.



Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.



www.teamenergy.com