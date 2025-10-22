The UK’s threat landscape for cyber attacks has intensified, according to the NCSC’s latest annual review.



In the 12 month period to September 2025, the agency handled 204 “nationally significant” cyber incidents, equivalent to an average of four such events every week. The report notes this marks a sharp increase from the 89 nationally significant incidents handled in the previous year.



In the words of NCSC Chief Executive Dr Richard Horne:

“Cyber security is now a matter of business survival and national resilience. With over half the incidents handled by the NCSC deemed to be nationally significant … our collective exposure to serious impacts is growing at an alarming pace.”



What this means for organisations



• The surge in “nationally significant” incidents signals that disruption is no longer a possibility—it is an increasing probability for UK organisations.

• The NCSC’s data shows that more than half of the incidents it responded to were of national significance.

• Business leaders need to treat cyber resilience as a top tier board level priority, not just an IT concern.

• Small and medium sized organisations should not presume they’re immune; the scale of attack is rising across the board.



Tim Hemsley, DFIR Operations Director at Zensec, said:

“The NCSC’s data underlines what we’re seeing across our client base — a steady escalation in both the frequency and impact of serious cyber incidents. Threat actors are adapting faster than many organisations’ defences. The key isn’t just to prevent attacks, but to build operational resilience so that when — not if — a breach occurs, the organisation can absorb the shock and continue operating.”



The key take aways from this as outlined by Zensec are:



• The NCSC reporting four nationally significant incidents each week highlights that serious disruption is increasingly common.

• Organisations must act on the NCSC’s advice to make themselves “as hard a target as possible”, incorporating governance, investment, preparedness, and incident simulation.

• Cyber resilience is not optional; every organisation must treat it as a core strategic priority.



The United Kingdom is facing a growing cyber threat environment. With the NCSC reporting 204 nationally significant incidents in the past year — a level not seen before — organisations of all sizes must move from “awareness” to full spectrum resilience. Zensec believe the message is clear: cyber resilience is now a business imperative.





