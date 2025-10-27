Awaab’s Law marks a major shift for the housing sector

As Awaab’s Law comes into effect today for social landlords in England, Vent-Axia is urging landlords to take proactive steps to improve poor indoor air quality (IAQ), and tackle damp and mould before they become costly problems. Introduced following the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, the law requires landlords to investigate and fix damp and mould issues within strict timeframes, ensuring faster repairs and safer homes. Acting early not only protects tenants’ health but also helps landlords avoid spiralling maintenance bills and potential legal claims. With private registered providers of social housing spending a record GBP 8.8bn on repairs and maintenance in 2023/2024 and poor housing conditions costing the NHS GBP 1.4bn annually, these figures highlight the scale of the challenge and the importance of prevention. Vent-Axia stresses that tackling damp and mould through effective ventilation is vital to create healthier, compliant homes and reduce future costs.



To help landlords meet these legal obligations, Vent-Axia has launched an industry first with its new Lo-Carbon Revive 7 Switchee-Enabled smart ventilation. Designed specifically for social housing, the new Lo-Carbon Revive 7 integrates Vent-Axia’s market-leading smart-enabled fan technology with Switchee’s in-home connectivity to deliver energy-efficient ventilation, real-time environmental insights, tamper-proof performance, and proactive communication between landlords and residents. Vent-Axia is the first UK ventilation company to provide remotely accessible fan data to housing providers. This is the first smart technology solution that not only identifies condensation and mould but also actively helps to prevent them.



“Awaab’s Law marks a major shift for the housing sector,” said Joseph Brawn, Product and Marketing Director at Vent-Axia. “Landlords want to do the right thing for their residents, and now have the technology to make it easier by providing proactive protection against condensation, damp, and mould. The Lo-Carbon Revive 7 Switchee-Enabled provides energy-efficient ventilation and now gives landlords the visibility to spot the signs of condensation, damp and mould early, act quickly and maintain healthier homes. It is not just about compliance; it is about giving residents peace of mind and landlords confidence that their properties are protected.”



The Lo-Carbon Revive 7 is a popular, energy-efficient, filter-less unitary fan offering high performance and near-silent operation. Designed to tackle condensation and mould, the Revive 7 already incorporates a sophisticated in-built data monitoring system; however, by integrating Switchee’s real-time data insights, landlords can now proactively manage properties and support residents in a completely new way. Switchee’s user-friendly dashboard provides actionable data, empowering providers to make informed decisions that optimise energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve landlord and resident satisfaction.



Providing instant insights into humidity, temperature, and fan usage, the Revive 7 Switchee Enabled gives early detection of damp, mould, or poor air quality. This proactive approach delivers humidity trends across property portfolios, helping social housing providers target resources, identify at-risk homes, avoid unnecessary call-outs, and offer more tailored resident support. With direct messaging capabilities and localised temperature tracking, it also enhances communication with tenants, allowing landlords to provide environmental recommendations, such as turning heating on, without needing property access. This proactive approach saves money by preventing the escalating costs associated with damp, mould and repairs.



Designed to meet the specific needs of the social housing sector, the popular Revive 7 offers high efficiency, near-silent operation, a slimmer profile, and great performance, exceeding the updated Part F of the Building Regulations. This gives social housing landlords confidence that the new Lo-Carbon Revive 7 can tackle the issues of condensation and mould, while improving the efficiency of housing stock and comfort for residents. Its slimmer profile means the Revive 7 is even easier to install in a wider range of locations, and is especially useful for window applications since it avoids interference with window blinds, improving resident satisfaction.



Vent-Axia’s new solution arrives as landlords face increasing pressure to meet higher housing standards, control costs, and protect residents. With Awaab’s Law now in force, the time for proactive ventilation and prevention has never been more urgent.



Joseph Brawn, Product and Marketing Director at Vent-Axia is available for interview to discuss Awaab’s Law, indoor air quality, and proactive mould prevention in social housing. Additional quotes and high-resolution images are available on request.





For social housing landlords requiring further ventilation advice visit Vent-Axia’s social housing hub: https://www.vent-axia.com/social-housing.



For further information on all products and services offered by Vent-Axia telephone +44 (0)344 856 0590 or visit www.vent-axia.com.





