Every parent has told a bedtime story. Craig Darren Read went one step further — he turned his four-year-old son into the hero of one.

His debut picture book, Dwayne and the Ocean Plug Pirates (Noble Legacy Publishing), published 16 September 2025, launched this September and has already sold 125 print copies in its first month. The book is inspired directly by Craig’s son Dwayne, whose boundless imagination and bedtime adventures shaped the character who saves the ocean from pirates.

The story begins when young Dwayne dreams his way into a magical underwater crisis. The sea has been drained because pirates have stolen the plug from the ocean floor. To restore the waves, Dwayne must solve riddles, outsmart jellyfish, and face the grumpy Captain Salty Beard. Along the way, he reminds everyone that the real treasure isn't gold or jewels, but the world we all share.

“The real treasure isn’t gold or jewels, but the world we all share.”

"I wanted to give my son a story where he was the hero," says Read. "Seeing children beyond our home now enjoying the same adventure and hearing from parents who say it's become their kids' new bedtime favourite — is the best reward I could imagine.”

Since its launch, the book has earned 5-star reviews on Amazon, praised as “a joyful bedtime story” and “a fun way to teach kids about kindness and helping others.”

Dwayne and the Ocean Plug Pirates is available globally in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle eBook editions. You can view:

The paperback version here: Amazon paperback listing

The hardcover version here: Amazon Hardcover listing

The eBook / Kindle version here: Amazon eBook listing

Availability / Product Details

Publisher: Noble Legacy Publishing

Publication date: 16 September 2025 (Amazon UK)

Print length: 38 pages (Amazon UK)

Dimensions: 27.94 × 0.64 × 21.59 cm (Amazon UK)

Reading age: 3–12 years (Amazon UK)

ISBN-10: 1911761048 (Amazon UK)

ISBN-13: 978-1911761044 (Amazon UK)

Available now via Amazon & global retailers via IngramSpark.