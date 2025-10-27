A national road safety campaign is highlighting motorists’ legal obligation to ensure their vision is roadworthy every time they get behind the wheel.



As part of the Is Your Vision Roadworthy? initiative, police forces across the UK will conduct roadside vision screening and share important information about how motorists can keep their vision clear in all light conditions during a two-week period commencing 27 October.



Now British Summer Time has ended, and the nights begin to draw in, more drivers will find themselves on the road after dark.



This is a time when motorists may begin to notice problems with their eyesight as low light levels enlarge the pupil and accentuate any focusing errors – no matter how minor – causing blur.



Trouble focusing or being dazzled by glare from oncoming headlights when driving at night can indicate that your vision is falling below the minimum eyesight standards.



David Cartwight, chair of the charity Eye Health UK, explains: “Road safety starts with clear vision. Ninety percent of the information a driver uses is visual, yet many motorists are unaware of their legal responsibility to meet eyesight standards for driving. Worryingly, when we last surveyed motorists’ vision 4 in 10 drivers had not had a sight test in the last two years, as recommended.”



The voluntary roadside vision screening will ask drivers to read a number plate from a distance of 20 metres. All tests will be conducted in good daylight conditions, using a registration plate affixed to a vehicle at the correct measured distance (20m), with the driver wearing any eyesight correction (eg: spectacles) worn at the time of driving.



Under legislation known as Cassie’s Law, drivers who fail a roadside number plate test could have their licence revoked on the spot if a police officer deems them to be unsafe to be on the road. Other penalties for not meeting the legal eyesight standards include a possible fine or penalty points on your licence.



In addition to the 20m number plate test the legal eyesight standards require motorists to have visual acuity of 6/12 or above on the Snellen scale and have adequate fields of vision. The DVLA must also be notified about certain eyesight conditions. There are different standards for bus and lorry drivers (Group 2).



Rob Heard MBE, founder of the Older Drivers Forum, said: “Most drivers know that worn or defective tyres on their vehicle can result in a fine and penalty points, but they are less likely to realise that driving with uncorrected defective eyesight is punishable with a fine of up to £1,000, three penalty points and possible disqualification and also can increase your risk of a collision occurring.”



Rob continues: “We want to use the roadside screening to raise awareness of the fundamental importance of good eyesight. Drivers who fail to meet the required standards are not only breaking the law but putting themselves and other road users at risk.”



Chief Constable Jo Shiner, NPCC lead for roads policing, said: “Personal responsibility is the starting point for safer roads.



“Making sure your eyesight meets the standards of vision for driving is really important and something only you can do to keep yourself and all other road users safe while driving.”



Results from the nationwide roadside vision screening activity will be released in the new year.



For practical advice and information about keeping vision roadworthy as well as information about the legal eyesight standards and eye conditions that need to be notified to the DVLA / DVA visit VisionAndDriving.info



