• More than half (54%) of employees view access to mental health resources as a deciding factor whether to join or stay with a company



• 48% place the same importance on stress reduction programmes



• A third of businesses still not offering stress reduction support for their staff



As workplace stress continues to rise, new data from international recruitment firm, Robert Half, reveals that British workers want their employers to do more to boost their physical and mental wellbeing.



The firm’s latest Salary Guide - which reveals skills commanding salary premiums, evolving pay expectations, and the importance of emerging perks and benefits - highlights a growing expectation for companies to offer health-focused benefits as part of their employee value proposition. This sentiment comes at a time when data from the Priory reveals that 79% of people in the UK feel stressed at least once a month.



According to Robert Half, workers are seeking support from their employers to help tackle the strains on their mental wellbeing. More than half (54%) have stated access to mental health resources and employee assistance programmes would influence their decision to join or stay with a company, while a further 48% are drawn to companies offering stress reduction initiatives. With a third of businesses still not offering stress reduction support according to the data, it’s clear that tackling workplace burnout has become an urgent priority.



Supporting employee wellbeing through physical health initiatives also key



On top of the mental health support workers are seeking, a large number have also indicated a desire for additional perks to help improve their physical health. 49% of employees say access to gym memberships influences their decision to join or stay with a company. Over a third (36%) also value in-office physical activities such as yoga and group exercise sessions, which 41% of employers currently don’t offer.



For employees working remotely, there also remains a desire for perks to keep them active. 36% of respondents indicated that access to virtual physical activity platforms is desirable, while 42% of employers still don’t feature this in their perks and benefits packages. Amid rising concerns about burnout and work-life balance, these findings underscore a clear call to action for businesses to prioritise health-focused benefits as a core part of their employee offering.



Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director UK & Ireland at Robert Half, commented:



“This data reinforces what we’ve long believed - employee wellbeing must be at the heart of every organisation’s culture. At Robert Half, we’ve made meaningful investments in mental health resources, physical activity initiatives and flexible benefits to support our teams. When businesses prioritise wellbeing, they don’t just retain talent, they empower people to thrive.



“These findings reflect a broader shift in employee expectations, where wellbeing is no longer seen as a perk but a priority. With wellbeing clearly now a key factor in talent attraction and retention, companies that embrace holistic support for their workforce are better positioned to succeed in today’s competitive landscape.”







