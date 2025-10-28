Since its launch, ARU Green has recorded 40,000–50,000 actions annually, saving around 100 tonnes of carbon each year

In collaboration with Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), TEAM Energy’s latest Customer Spotlight features Simon Chubb, Head of Sustainability, sharing powerful insights on embedding net zero into university life.



This in-depth conversation explores how ARU is embedding sustainability into every facet of university life, from operations and teaching to community engagement, and offers practical insights for organisations pursuing their own net zero ambitions.





Leading by example in higher education



ARU is at the forefront of the UK’s net zero movement, driven by a mission to transform lives through innovation and responsibility.



As Simon Chubb explains,



“Achieving net zero is deeply aligned with Anglia Ruskin University's mission to transform lives through innovative and entrepreneurial education and research. Our core values, including innovation, responsibility, and community, are reflected in our commitment to sustainability. We see it as our responsibility not only to our students, but also to the communities we serve and future generations.”





Strategies and progress



Zero Carbon Operations: ARU has achieved zero carbon in Scope 2 emissions through a pioneering power purchase agreement, sourcing 20% of its base load power from wind farms and the remainder from nuclear energy, ensuring a fully zero-carbon electricity supply.



Decarbonising Infrastructure: The university is investing in district heating and advanced building management systems, aiming for zero carbon in Scope 1 emissions by 2035. These upgrades are part of a 10-year investment programme to transform over 75 buildings across its campuses.



Tackling Scope 3 Emissions: ARU is targeting net zero for Scope 3 emissions by 2045, with initiatives like a university-wide travel management system that tracks and reduces carbon from business and academic travel.





Engaging the university community



ARU’s award-winning ARU Green programme is a standout example of effective engagement. The initiative encourages students, staff, and stakeholders to take weekly sustainable actions, such as reducing energy use and choosing low-carbon travel. Since its launch, ARU Green has recorded 40,000–50,000 actions annually, saving around 100 tonnes of carbon each year.





Overcoming challenges with collaboration and innovation



Despite financial and policy hurdles, such as the withdrawal of government grant funding and rising energy costs, ARU has remained agile. The university has focused on practical, scalable investments and leveraged partnerships, including joint power purchase agreements and public sector frameworks, to share risk and access support.





Advice for others



For organisations beginning their net zero journey, Simon Chubb offers this advice:



“Collaboration is key. No institution can do this alone. Sharing knowledge, resources, and support has been essential. Accept that the journey won’t be perfectly mapped out. What matters is knowing your direction of travel and committing to it. Be flexible, stay focused, and build momentum through achievable steps. That’s how we’ve made progress, and how others can too.”





Discover More



Read the full interview with Simon Chubb to learn how ARU is making net zero a reality and inspiring change across the sector.



Anglia Ruskin University: Sustainability across operations and education









ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Scoins - Marketing and PR Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0) 01908 690018 Ext 204

Email: pscoins@teamenergy.com

EDW House, Radian Court, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8PJ

www.teamenergy.com