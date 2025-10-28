68% of Italian managers are aware of their company’s Purpose, but only 13% translate it into structural action: POLIMI Graduate School of Management promotes change at Purpose Day 2025



The results of the research carried out by the Purpose in Action Observatory, conducted with Doxa, were at the heart of the third edition of Purpose Day, which brought together more than 2,000 participants and speakers of international renown.



Over 2,000 people, both in person and online, participated in Purpose Day 2025, the leading event in Italy dedicated to Purpose, understood as the compass that guides organisational choices and behaviours, capable of generating transformative impact and sustainable competitive advantages for businesses and society.



Organised by POLIMI Graduate School of Management, the meeting brought together international leaders, CEOs and academics at the Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber in Milan to discuss how Purpose can overcome mere ideological narratives and some recent scepticism, translating into concrete actions and value for people, organisations and communities.



Keynote speakers included Paul Polman (former CEO of Unilever), Francesco Starace (former CEO of ENEL), Andrea Orcel (CEO of UniCredit Group), Gary Lubner (former CEO of Belron), Silvia Rovere (Chairwoman of Poste Italiane), Laura Burdese (Deputy CEO of Bvlgari) and Mirja Cartia d'Asero (President of Clessidra Holding). The opening remarks were given by the Rector of Politecnico di Milano, Donatella Sciuto, and Vittorio Chiesa, President of POLIMI Graduate School of Management.



At the centre of the event was a preview of the 2025 Research by the Politecnico di Milano School of Management’s Purpose in Action Observatory, carried out in collaboration with Doxa. The survey, conducted on a sample of 836 Italian managers, highlights a growing awareness: 68% are now able to express their company’s Purpose (an increase of 6% compared to 2024), but only 13% have already observed significant structural changes. This sign, while confirming the topic's widespread adoption, also highlights the need to translate knowledge into concrete practices at all levels of the company.



Purpose is perceived as an important strategic lever: 43% of managers see it as essential for driving business strategy, 38% for strengthening relationships with external stakeholders, and 35% for motivating employees. However, the perception of Purpose and its impact remain uneven: top management shows stronger alignment, while operational roles highlight the need for targeted action.



Although only a minority of companies (13%) say they have already observed significant structural changes, positive signs are emerging: over 30% of managers see concrete effects in internal collaboration and in the sharing of values, the first tangible manifestations of a Purpose that, while not yet fully realised, is beginning to translate into corporate action and culture.



“Purpose must go beyond a purely symbolic dimension to become a real transformative factor: in complex and dynamic contexts, working with Purpose is a source of competitive advantage, capable of driving innovation, sustainability and internal motivation,” commented Josip Kotlar, Scientific Director of the Purpose in Action Observatory and Full Professor of Strategy, Innovation and Family Business. “This year’s results demonstrate growing awareness, but also highlight the key challenge: translating knowledge into concrete practices at all levels of the company.”



In this context, POLIMI Graduate School of Management confirms its role as a point of reference for companies and managers who want to invest in sustainable and purpose-driven strategies, translating knowledge into practical actions and tangible benefits for people, organisations and society.



The day’s debate was based on three central themes: people, technology and sustainability.



Key topics included the role of human potential as a lever for change and in generating motivation and belonging, the ethical and strategic challenges of Artificial Intelligence, and building a sustainable business model driven by Purpose.



“Purpose Day was created to offer a forum for real discussion between those who believe in the power of Purpose as a lever for change and those seeking tools to translate it into concrete action,” stated Vittorio Chiesa and Federico Frattini, respectively President and Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management.



“The 2025 edition confirms the international relevance of this debate and the urgency for companies to move from words to deeds, identifying a Purpose capable of guiding their social and economic transformation, enabling them to generate economic and social value, as well as producing value for their shareholders.”



Purpose Day 2025 is organised in collaboration with Avvale, a global company specialising in the digital transformation of businesses, with the aim of supporting the growth of modern companies through the implementation of the circular economy; Dils, a leading international real estate group driving the transformation of the sector through innovation and digitalisation; ONCE Capital Management LLC, a New York-based hedge fund targeting institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals; and Sandoz, a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, which aims to be a pioneer in expanding access to care for patients.



The event is sponsored by AIDAF, AIDP, ANDAF, ASFOR, Assolombarda, Confindustria Lombardia, Companies Talks, Digital Innovation Days, Ecosystem Formazione Italia, Federmanager, Liberi Dentro, Made Competence Center, and The Mind at Work. ROI Group is the content partner of the event.



/ENDS

For more information, please contact: olivia@bluesky-pr.com