Employees experience the greatest motivation and wellbeing when their three key psychological needs are balanced, finds a new study led by Manchester Metropolitan University Business School:



• Autonomy: Having the independence to make decisions

• Competence: Feelings of mastery or efficiency

• Relatedness: Feelings of connection and belonging



Drawing on the Self-Determination Theory (SDT), the study explores how support from leaders and colleagues can fulfil these needs and enhance overall wellbeing.



The researchers conducted a diary study of 85 employees across 10 work days, finding that wellbeing is enhanced when all three needs are satisfied equally, rather than when just one or two are prioritised.



For example, if an employee feels autonomous but lacks social connection, their well-being may improve more by addressing the social connection need rather than further increasing autonomy.



The study also found that managers and colleagues can support in different ways. Leaders are better at supporting autonomy and competence, while colleagues are more effective at fulfilling the need for relatedness.



“We find that employees experience the highest levels of balanced needs satisfaction on days where they receive both higher leader and colleague support,” says Dr Ioannis Kratsiotis, Lecturer in Organisational Psychology at Manchester Metropolitan University Business School.



Finally, they found that positive experiences at work, such as balanced needs satisfaction and positive emotions, can positively influence well-being at home, improving vitality and overall well-being.



The study offers practical tips for organisations:

1. Leaders should focus on supporting the least satisfied need to achieve balance, rather than over-emphasising already fulfilled needs.

2. Encourage teamwork and social interactions to enhance relatedness.

3. Implement policies that promote balanced support, such as mentoring, training, and collaboration opportunities.



The research, led by Dr Ioannis Kratsiotis alongside colleagues from Trinity College Dublin, Neapolis University Pafos, and Bergische Universität Wuppertal, highlights the interconnected nature of work and home life, and draws attention to the vital roles that colleagues and managers play in enhancing employee motivation.



For the full research paper, more information about this study or if you wish to speak to Ioannis Kratsiotis, please contact Chloë Lane at BlueSky Education.