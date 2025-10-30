BlueSky Education



Companies led by politically conservative CEOs are significantly less likely to credit women as inventors or have women in lead inventor positions, reveals a new study from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.



The study analysed data from 162 S&P 500 CEOs and more than 85,000 patent applications filed between 2005 and 2014. The findings show that the political ideology of corporate leaders, measured by a composite index that includes CEO political donations, can shape gender equality amongst scientists.



As CEO political conservatism increases, the ratio of women to men inventors decreases for firm patents, as does the percentage of patents with women as the first or leading inventor. Conservative leaders, often aligned with traditional gender roles, exhibit unconscious bias, favouring male-led projects and associating innovation with stereotypically masculine traits.



However, this bias diminishes the higher social status a CEOs holds, measured by qualifications and invitations to external boards. High-status CEOs are subject to greater scrutiny and accountability from stakeholders, making them less likely to engage in biased or discriminatory practices.



“Inventor recognition is not neutral. We show that a CEO’s political ideology measurably shapes who gets named: firms led by more conservative leaders credit fewer women and list fewer women as lead inventors.



Crucially, this gap narrows when the CEO has higher social status—credentials and outside board roles bring scrutiny that curbs bias. The implication is clear for boards and investors: leadership values are not just personal preferences; they steer recognition, resource allocation, and, ultimately, innovation. Building awareness and stronger attribution practices can help ensure that ideas receive credit on merit,” says Professor Luca Pistilli, Assistant Professor from UCD Smurfit School.



The study highlights the need for greater awareness of leadership values in the corporate world and diversity strategies, suggesting all boards and investors consider how top executives’ political views influence long-term innovation.



