This November, Swedish beauty brand Oriflame is bringing the magic of the festive season to life with immersive pop-up experiences at Birmingham Bullring (7-9 November) and Manchester Trafford Centre (14-16 November). Visitors will be invited to unwrap the magic of Christmas through interactive beauty zones, explore exclusive product showcases, and discover Oriflame’s passion for self-care, confidence, and connection.



Bringing a touch of Scandinavian sparkle to the UK high street, the pop-ups will feature dedicated zones for fragrance, makeup, and skincare hero products. A special discovery area will showcase Oriflame’s festive gift sets, key products and offer guests a chance to win Oriflame’s limited-edition Advent Calendar.





Visitors can also step into The Enchanted Oriflame Hotel, inspired by the joy and nostalgia of giving. This is within the immersive content area, designed for capturing sharable moments.



“Whether you’re searching for a signature scent, a skincare hero, or a thoughtful beauty gift, we want every visitor to reach their happy place with Oriflame,” said Sofia Radomska, Managing Director of UK & Ireland at Oriflame. “Our festive pop-ups are about celebrating connection, self-expression, and the joy of giving.”



Visitors can look forward to fun, interactive experiences, including a claw machine and spin-the-wheel with instant prizes up for grabs. The first 50 guests each day will also receive a limited-edition tote bag filled with Oriflame goodies. Those who sign up as a Brand Partner or join the Beauty Insider community will unlock exclusive rewards and discover exciting opportunities with Oriflame.



At the heart of the pop-up is fragrance. Visitors will be invited to test and experience Oriflame’s hero fragrances, including the latest launch, Divine Dark Velvet. This sophisticated scent has already turned heads in consumer blind testing, with 68% of women preferring Divine Dark Velvet to a luxury fragrance priced above £250, proving that with Oriflame, you can enjoy exceptional quality and elegance without compromise.



As guests move round the zones they will be encouraged to discover Oriflame’s limited edition festive gift sets and beauty favourites including the Essenza Gift Set, Amber Elixir Gift Set, Stain & Stay Lip Marker , Ultimate Glitter Lipstick, and Oriflame’s iconic Tendercare Multi-Purpose Balms. for every sale of Oriflame’s Tender Care Multi-Purpose Balm in the UK and Ireland, 50p will be donated to Children On The Edge to support children’s education in safe spaces.



Designed to celebrate love, identity, and generosity, Oriflame’s curated selection offers thoughtful gifts that can truly transform someone’s day, mood, or mindset. Blending festive cheer with beauty and wellness, these pop-up experiences are not just about discovering products, they’re about embracing the joy of giving and connection.



Birmingham Bullring Shopping Centre, Birmingham, B5 4BU

Friday 7th – Sunday 9th November 2025



Friday 7th November: 10am-8pm

Saturday 8th November: 9am – 8pm

Sunday 9th November: 11am – 5pm



Manchester Trafford Centre, Management Suite, Manchester, M17 8AA

Friday 14th – Sunday 16th November 2025



Friday 14th November: 10am-8pm

Saturday 15th November:10am – 9pm

Sunday 16th November: 12pm-6pm



About Oriflame

As a globally renowned beauty and wellbeing company, Oriflame has empowered individuals since 1967 through its diverse portfolio of high-quality, innovative, and sustainable beauty and wellbeing products. It operates in over 60 markets.

Committed to ethical business practices and environmental sustainability, Oriflame takes pride in its Swedish heritage and people-centric approach. It operates through a modern social selling model, enabling over 3 million Beauty Entrepreneurs and members worldwide to become beauty industry insiders through a ‘Plug and Play’ micro-entrepreneurship model.



Oriflame’s product range spans skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, personal care, and nutritional supplements, all crafted with care following our development philosophy of Performing, Safe & Responsible. Guided by the values of Togetherness, Spirit, and Passion, Oriflame continues to make a positive impact on communities worldwide and has been named a European Climate Leader by the Financial Times and Statista for the past five years.



