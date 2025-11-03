- Just 2% of finance and accounting professionals say no perk or benefit can compensate for a pay rise.



- Employees see annual bonuses (86%), extra paid time off (82%) and flexible work arrangements (80%) as top alternatives to salary increases.



- While when unable to meet salary expectations, finance and accounting hiring managers most often offer flexible work arrangements (70%), annual bonuses (70%), and professional development (65%).







New research from international recruitment firm Robert Half reveals a shift in compensation expectations among finance and accounting professionals. Once a nice-to-have, perks and benefits have now become the make-or-break factor for workers in that field.







According to the 2026 Salary Guide from Robert Half UK - which reveals skills commanding salary premiums, evolving pay expectations and the importance of emerging perks and benefits - just 2% of finance and accounting professionals said they would not consider alternatives to a pay rise. The remaining majority are open to a range of non-salary incentives that reflect the changing priorities in the workplace. Once driven by salary negotiations, finance professionals are now weighing the full package, from hybrid working and remote options to professional development, before making their next move.







Top alternatives to salary increases include:







- 86% would accept an annual performance bonus

- 82% would value more paid time off

- 80% seek flexible work arrangements

- 68% are interested in professional development opportunities/upskilling

- 67% would consider a one-time signing bonus

- 63% value insurance programmes

- 63% are open to stock options







Phil Boden, Market Director at Robert Half, commented:







“The data clearly shows that finance and accounting professionals are redefining what competitive compensation looks like. While salary remains important, it’s no longer the sole driver of career decisions. Today’s professionals are placing increasing value on benefits that support their wellbeing, work-life balance and long-term career growth.







“Employers who want to attract and retain top talent in this space must think beyond pay rises and in fact many are already resorting to such alternatives to attract and retain employees while navigating the current macroeconomic environment with stretched budgets. Offering annual performance bonuses, additional paid time off and flexible work arrangements are not just perks, they’re strategic tools that reflect a deeper understanding of what motivates the modern workforce.







“What’s particularly striking is the openness to alternatives that these professionals have demonstrated. Only 2% of workers said no perk or benefit could compensate for a pay rise. That tells us that the vast majority are willing to engage in a broader conversation about value, one that includes professional development, insurance programmes and even stock options.







“In a competitive hiring landscape, organisations that embrace a holistic approach to compensation that aligns with both personal and professional priorities, will be better positioned to secure and retain the talent they need to thrive.”







About the 2026 Salary Guide from Robert Half UK



The salary benchmarks listed in the Salary Guide From Robert Half are the result of a rigorous, multistep process to ensure our projections accurately reflect the marketplace. They are based on actual compensation for professionals Robert Half has matched with employers across the country and over 350k third-party job posting data from Textkernel that we use to independently validate the salary levels.







Non-salary data referenced in this Salary Guide is based on an online survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. During June and July 2025 Robert Half commissioned research amongst 1,500 respondents using an online data collection methodology. The respondents represent 500 hiring managers and 1,000 workers in finance and accounting, IT and technology, administrative and office support, marketing and creative, and legal, risk and compliance. Respondents are drawn from a sample of SMEs to large private, publicly listed and public sector organisations across the UK.











About Robert Half



