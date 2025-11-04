The Recruitment Industry Disability Initiative (RIDI) is celebrating a decade of championing disability confident recruitment with its 10th Awards. This milestone invitation-only event will be held at the prestigious House of Lords on 4th December and will honour the progress made by past winners in fostering disability confident workplaces.







Sponsored by DWF, Guidant Global, Saxton Bampfylde and Vercida, the ceremony will bring together the leading voices on disability recruitment to reflect and set the new standards for the next 10 years of inclusive hiring. Keynote speakers at the event include Kate Nash, OBE, Founder of Purple Space and an early supporter of the RIDI Awards. Nash will reflect on RIDI’s journey over the past decade and highlight why disability-confident recruitment must remain a strategic priority for the staffing sector.







Alongside Nash, the Minister for Social Security and Disability, Rt Hon Sir Stephen Timms MP will also be speaking, sharing the latest on the Government’s strategy for supporting the disabled into employment and how it is helping remove barriers for people at work.







Kate Headley, Founder of RIDI and CEO of the Clear Company, commented:







“I’m delighted to be marking this incredible milestone with RIDI. Over the years, we have witnessed truly inspiring examples of recruiters demonstrating exceptional commitment to disability inclusion in hiring practices. As we reflect on past RIDI Award winners and shortlisted nominees, it is clear that their dedication to becoming disability confident has not only deepened over time, but has also led to meaningful outcomes - benefiting both individuals and the organisations they serve.







“However, more action is still needed. There are still far too many occasions where employers believe they have perfected inclusive recruitment by making one adjustment. The reality, however, paints a different picture. Being truly disability confident requires so much more. It’s not a simple tick box exercise and it needs a complete shift in mindsets and continuous accountability to make a real impact. I urge more recruiters and employers to get involved in the movement. For those who have previously celebrated success at the RIDI Awards, now is an opportune moment to take a leading role in shaping the next decade of disability confident recruitment. I look forward to welcoming everyone to the tenth anniversary awards next month.”







