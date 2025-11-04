As companies invest heavily in generative AI, managers still continue to hold back valuable insights which slows innovation and undermines collaboration, new research from ESSEC Business School reveals.

Anil Kshatriya, assistant professor of management at ESSEC, draws on recent enterprise studies and behavioural research, highlighting that the biggest barrier to knowledge-sharing isn’t technology – but rather psychology.

Middle and senior managers often hoard knowledge out of fear of losing status and control, a phenomenon known as psychological ownership as psychological ownership.

“When individuals feel a strong sense of personal attachment to the knowledge they’ve developed, they may view it as a source of identity, influence or job security. This emotional stake can create resistance to sharing, regardless of how seamless or intelligent the technology.” says Professor Kshatriya.

According to the research, even the most advanced AI falls short when employees hesitate to share information. And, as a result organisations risk building “smarter silos” instead of smarter companies.

Professor Kshatriya urges firms to rethink how they measure and reward knowledge-sharing behaviours. Instead of valuing only the “idea owners,” he suggests also spotlighting those who seek, reuse and build on personal insights. When curiosity and collaboration are recognised, knowledge is allowed to flow more freely - and AI can deliver far greater value.

The researcher offers some suggestions to break the cycle: reward curiosity, prompt reflections that capture tacit insights, apply social metadata to show impact, and use AI to surface isolated teams or “silent nodes” that are being left out of knowledge exchange.

“AI alone cannot resolve the deeper behavioural dynamics that inhibit sharing.” Kshatriya says. “It is up to leaders to embed systems of recognition, safety and reciprocity that make contribution feel worthwhile and seeking feel smart. The organizations that succeed won’t be those with the most powerful tools but rather will be those that align the tools with norms that reward openness, humility and interdependence.”

