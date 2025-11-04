Bio-Synergy Launches ‘Active Woman Lifting Club’ at Jetts Gyms Nationwide

Empowering women across the UK to build strength, confidence, and community through lifting.

Bio-Synergy, one of the UK’s most trusted names in performance nutrition, is proud to announce the national launch of the Active Woman Lifting Club, hosted exclusively at Jetts Gyms across the country. The initiative aims to empower women of all ages and abilities to embrace strength training in a supportive, inclusive environment redefining what it means to lift like a woman.

Developed in partnership with Jetts Gyms, the Active Woman Lifting Club will roll out across the UK from 10th November offering structured sessions led by expert female trainers. Each class is designed to help women master foundational lifts such as the squat, deadlift, and clean & press with form, confidence, and progression at the heart of the program.

Daniel Herman, CEO of Bio-Synergy, said:

“Strength training is one of the most empowering things women can do physically and mentally. The Active Woman Lifting Club is about breaking stereotypes, building confidence, and showing that the weight room belongs to everyone. We’re thrilled to partner with Jetts to bring this movement to life nationwide.”

The launch follows Bio-Synergy’s continued success with its Active Woman® supplement line, designed specifically for women’s performance, energy, and recovery. The brand’s Active Woman Energise and Active Woman Protein blends have already built a loyal following among women seeking safe, effective nutrition to support active lifestyles.

Members of the Lifting Club will gain access to:

Weekly coached lifting sessions at participating Jetts Gyms

Technique workshops focused on squat, deadlift, clean & press, and accessory lifts

Community challenges

Exclusive Active Woman® product bundles and merchandise

Marisol Baltazar Nava, Head Coach Jetts UK, added:

“We’re passionate about creating spaces where women feel confident training with purpose. The Active Woman Lifting Club is more than a class — it’s a community of women lifting each other up, literally and figuratively.”

The Active Woman Lifting Club officially launches nationwide in November 2025 with inaugural events in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds. Spaces are limited, and members can register at participating Jetts Gyms or claim a free visit when they purchase Active Woman Energise, Define, Refine and Activate.







About Bio-Synergy



Founded in 1997, Bio-Synergy is a multi-award-winning British supplement brand dedicated to innovation, quality, and performance. From elite athletes to everyday fitness enthusiasts, Bio-Synergy has fuelled millions of training sessions through its science-backed, UK-made supplements.

Media Contact:

Press Office – Bio-Synergy Ltd

Email: press@bio-synergy.co.uk

Website: www.bio-synergy.uk