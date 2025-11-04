LOCATION: Brighton, UK



TITLE: Probably the greenest Diamond engagement ring in the world



HOOK: Now, more than ever, consumers are becoming aware of the ethical & environmental impact their purchases make. In the past jewellery has been somewhat of a poster child for bad practice with blood Diamonds, unfair supply chains & environmental damage. RING jewellers is a store with a more ethical approach to bespoke jewellery & they just stepped up their game by creating ‘Tierra’. Probably the greenest Diamond engagement ring in the world.



DETAILS: So what exactly is ‘Tierra’. Well, let’s start with the stone. Mining just 1.00ct of natural Diamond involves moving around 250 tonnes of earth. This earth is often moved using lots of energy powered by fossil fuels. The Diamond set into ‘Tiera’ on the other hand is a laboratory grown Diamond created by extracting Carbon from the air. This actually purifies the air leaving it cleaner than before it was processed. ‘What about the power though?’ I hear you ask. Well, the lab grown Diamond is created using green energy. All of this means that the stone is Carbon negative!



It’s not just Diamonds that can have a negative impact on our planet though. Gold mining can also leave it’s mark. The use of cyanide & mercury can pollute both land & water supplies. So what about the Gold used to make Tierra? Well, RING jewellers is proud to announce that the gold used to make Tierra is 100% recycled. This means that there is no destructive digging, no mercury, no cyanide & no people being exploited.



Carbon footprint. Another thing to consider is the thousands of miles that materials sometimes travel just to make one piece of jewellery. Gold from Australia, a Diamond from Canada, a ring manufactured in Hong Kong all then shipped to a retailer say in the UK for example. That’s over 16,000 air miles to make one piece of jewellery. So how does ‘Tierra’ compare? Well, the ring was designed in the UK in Brighton, the Diamond was ‘mined’ (from the sky) in The Cotswolds & the recycled gold was melted & cast in Birmingham. This equates to a total of just over 300 miles, none of which used jet fuel for air travel!



Giving back. So, as you can see, this is a very different kind of Diamond engagement ring but there’s more to come. Every time a Tierra ring sells RING jewellers will plant 100 trees with the help of the charity ‘One Tree Planted’. One Tree Planted plants trees all over the world to try to & reverse some of the damage mankind has done to our precious planet.



Why the name Tierra? Our planet was the big consideration when designing & making this ring. Much of the devastating deforestation that has taken place has been in South America. As a nod to these countries Tierra is Spanish for ‘Earth’.



So to summarise, Tierra is a Diamond ring with all of its materials & manufacturing created within around 300 miles. The Lab grown Diamond is Carbon negative & the Gold is recycled. Then, when a Tierra ring sells it triggers the planting of 100 trees. All of this makes ‘Tierra’ probably the greenest Diamond engagement ring in the world.











ABOUT RING Jewellers





RING Jewellers is a jewellery shop based in the winding, cobbled streets of The Lanes in Brighton. The store specialises in designing bespoke jewellery pieces that celebrate special moments in life, whether it is an engagement ring or birthday present. The team at RING Jewellers is highly skilled and delights in working with clients to design pieces that suit their budget, interests and inspiration. The founder, Stuart Stanley, has over 25 years of experience in the jewellery industry with his team having a combined experience of over 100 years! Stuart creates a welcoming atmosphere in his store to guide clients through the often intimidating process of buying jewellery.



Press contacts:

Stuart Stanley

Founder

+44 7947 139934

+44 1273 773544

ringdesign@hotmail.co.uk

www.ringjewellers.com



For Social media search: @ringjewellers