Transense Technologies plc has announced the launch of its Translogik TLGi Digital Handheld Tyre Inflator, a connected service tool that is set to transform tyre maintenance practices for commercial truck and bus fleets.



The new device will be unveiled for the first time at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, one of the world’s largest automotive trade events, which is taking place from 04 -07 November at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.



The Translogik TLGi Digital Handheld Tyre Inflator is the latest innovation from Transense’s Translogik division.



The rugged, digital device combines precision inflation with real-time data capture, turning a traditionally manual process into a highly efficient, connected, and fully traceable workflow.



The TLGi has been developed by the expert team at Transense in direct response to fleet operator feedback, addressing long-standing issues around tyre inflation traceability, with fleets unable to verify pressures before and after inflation, meaning faults go undiagnosed and traceability of inflation events is compromised.



The new Translogik TLGi Digital Handheld Tyre Inflator tool eliminates this gap by automatically capturing, recording, and sharing accurate pressure data at every step.



Key features include:

• Bluetooth Integration for seamless pairing with mobile devices for effortless connectivity.

• Real-Time Pressure Monitoring which records precise readings before and after inflation.

• Cloud-Based Data Logging providing full traceability and analytics for informed fleet management via Tiretask or compatible software.

• Optional RFID and TPMS Reading to expand diagnostic and workflow capability.



By automating data capture during inflation, the TLGi helps fleets reduce downtime, improve fuel efficiency, and extend tyre life through smarter, evidence-based maintenance.



Ryan Maughan, Managing Director of Transense Technologies, commented: “This product represents a major step forward in connected workshop solutions. By combining precision inflation with digital data capture, we’re giving fleet operators and tyre service providers the tools they need to improve safety, reduce costs, and make better-informed maintenance decisions. It’s about turning tyre management into a proactive, predictive process rather than a reactive one.”



By recording pressures before and after inflation, the TLGi delivers complete traceability and actionable insights that raise the standard of tyre service operations, whilst reducing the time required to check and record pressures and carry out an inflation.



The Translogik TLGi Digital Handheld Tyre Inflator complements the company’s existing TLGX tyre inspection range, which together, are setting a new benchmark for connected workshop tools within the commercial fleet industry.



Sales of the TLGi are expected to follow the strong performance of the wider TLGX range, strengthening Transense’s position as a leader in digital tyre management and connected workshop technology.



The Translogik team will be exhibiting at SEMA in the Global Tire Expo, South Hall Lower, stand 49221. The TLGi will also be displayed in the New Products Showcase in the same hall.



ENDS

Photo caption: Ryan Maughan, Managing Director of Transense Technologies with the new Translogik TLGi Digital Handheld Tyre Inflator.



Media Contact: for images or interviews, please contact: Amy Maughan MCIPR.

E: amy@amymaughanpr.co.uk / Tel: 07980 703566.



Investor Relations: Anice McNamee E: investor.relations@transense.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0)1869 238380 / Website: www.transense.com.



Notes to editors: Transense Technologies plc is a UK-based developer of advanced sensor systems for industrial and automotive applications. Through its SAWsense and Translogik business divisions, the company delivers innovative technology for measuring torque, temperature, and tyre performance in demanding environments. Transense is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM:TRT). The company is headquartered in Oxfordshire.