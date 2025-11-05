Hollywood is heading to Chelsea. US actress, life coach, and TV personality AJ Akua Johnson - best known for her roles in Baby Boy, House Party, and The Jamie Foxx Show - is bringing her star power and signature positivity to the UK as she officially opens the 9th Annual Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GLPE) at the Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel on 15-16 November 2025.



Appointed Brand Ambassador for the 2025 GLPE Global Series by the expo’s founders Anna and Victoria Agyekum, Johnson’s new role celebrates her deep affection for Ghana and her commitment to empowering the global diaspora to invest with confidence in the country’s vibrant property and lifestyle sectors. Her enthusiasm for Ghana’s people, culture, and progress has made her a natural fit for this mission.



“Ghana feels like home,” says Johnson. “The GLPE isn’t just about property - it’s about purpose. It’s about reconnecting with our roots, investing wisely, and building something lasting for generations to come.”



Now in its ninth year, the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo has grown into a trusted international platform promoting real estate, trade, investment, and lifestyle opportunities in Ghana. Each year, it attracts thousands of diaspora professionals, investors, and industry leaders eager to engage with credible developers and financial institutions driving Ghana’s growth story.



This year’s GLPE proudly features key lead sponsors Royal Kingdom Estate, Goldkey Properties, and Clifton Homes, whose expertise and portfolio of verified developments highlight the highest standards of property investment in Ghana.

The 2025 theme, “Resolving Obstacles in the Ghanaian Property Market,” highlights the Expo’s commitment to practical solutions and transparency. From land ownership and financing to regulatory challenges and market education, the Expo fosters open dialogue between developers, policymakers, and the diaspora. Trust remains the biggest factor in turning interest into investment, and GLPE continues to bridge that gap - creating a safe, empowering environment where buyers can meet verified companies and advisors they can truly rely on.



“Trust is what converts curiosity into commitment,” explains co-founder Anna Agyekum. “The GLPE brings all the right people to the same table - serious buyers, credible developers, and financial partners who want to do business the right way. It’s about clarity, education, and empowerment.”



Co-founder Victoria Agyekum adds: “Our mission has always been to simplify the process and make property ownership in Ghana accessible to everyone in the diaspora. We want people to see the opportunity, not the obstacles - and to feel confident that there are transparent, trusted pathways to invest and build a future back home.”



Ghana’s property market continues to command international attention. According to Statista (2025), Accra ranks as the third fastest-growing real estate market in Africa, reflecting the country’s economic resilience and expanding urban demand. The World Bank projects GDP growth of 4.8% in 2025, driven by construction and services, while Knight Frank reports average rental yields of 8–10% for prime developments in Accra.

The data tells a clear story of momentum. Over 60% of Ghanaians abroad intend to own property in Ghana within the next five years (IOM, 2023), while remittance inflows exceeding US$4 billion annually (World Bank & Bank of Ghana) are increasingly being directed into real estate, land, and lifestyle projects. Combined with rapid urbanisation and a growing middle class, these trends are positioning Ghana as one of Africa’s most stable and promising investment destinations.

Following a successful launch in Washington D.C. earlier this year, the GLPE Global Series continues its journey to London in November before concluding in Accra in December. At each stop, Johnson will participate in keynote panels, interviews, and networking sessions - championing credible investment and amplifying Ghana’s story on a global stage.

The celebrated London edition runs from Saturday 15 November 2025 to Sunday 16 November 2025 from 11am to 7pm at the exclusive Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel. The series finale will take place in Accra at the Alisa Hotel Pavilion on 16-17 December 2025, preceded by an opening night reception on Friday 12 December.



Mawutor Alifo, Head of Chancery, Ghana High Commission UK said: “For nine years, the Ghana High Commission UK has been a proud supporter of the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo a vital platform for promoting investment in Ghana and strengthening the enduring bond between the nation and its diaspora.”



Founded by UK-based Ghanaian sisters Anna and Victoria Agyekum, who also run respected real-estate agency On Point Property, the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo continues to empower the diaspora and international investors to invest safely and confidently in Ghana’s thriving property and lifestyle sectors. The Expo showcases verified developers, banks, and service providers while celebrating the creativity, stability, and growth potential of modern Ghana.



Tickets are available at: ghanapropertyexpo.com.

Ends

For More Information and Media Enquiries:

Press Contact:

Media@es-pr.co.uk

Notes to Editors



The exhibitors and speakers are as follows:





1

Land

Royal Kingdom Estates



2

Land

Royal Kingdom Estates



3

Real estate

Goldkey Properties



4

Real estate

Goldkey Properties



5

Real estate

Empire Domus



6

Real estate

Clifton Homes



7

Real estate

Devtraco



8

Kumasi Developer

Nuben Homes



9

Real estate

Jacob West



10

Banking & Diaspora Mortgages



11

Real estate

Fimex Ghana



12

Real estate

Golden Coast Developers



13

Property Management

Spring Properties|Realtor Dianne



14

Real estate

Quao Reality



15

Money Transfer

TapTap Send



16

Solicitor (UK)

Parker Harrison



17

Charity

Miss Ghana UK Foundation



18

UK Mortgage

Anthony Lindsay



19

Ghana & UK Schools

Everything Education



20

Clothing

UKGH



21

Lifestyle/Gifts

Copper Fruit



22

Travel & Lifestyle

Talking Drums



23

Clothing

Mishantygroup





Speaker List:



Name

AJ AKUA JOHNSON - (GPLE Brand Ambassador) – Actress, Life Coach Philanthropist

Ama K Abebresem - Host & Moderator – Actress & TV Host

Kweku Owusu Frimpong - Media Services – Host/Moderator





H.E Mrs Sabah Zita Benson - – H.E. Ghana High Commissioner UK

Beverly Corson - CEO Wandsworth Business Chambers

Marsha de Cordova - Member of UK Parliament Battersea

Danny Angels - CEO Royal Kingdom Estate

Dianne Makafui Latey - Realtor I Spring Properties

Teo Obeng Sackey – Architect + Founder Symbolic spaces

Afua Owusu – Head of Sales Goldkey Properties

Mary Ayisi – Finance Coach, Author

Bobby Banson Legal Expert Founding Partner of Robert Smith Law ( Ghana)

Evans Yaw Amah -Nyamekye – Legal Expert Solicitor of supreme Court England and Wales & Special advisor to Ashanti Investment Group)

Anthony Lindsay – UK Mortgage Specialist

Patrick Morrison – Wills & Estate Planning ( CEO Broker House Ltd)

Alexander – CEO Nuben Homes ( Developer Kumasi)

Michael Kyei-Ayensu – CEO Jacob West





Keynote Speakers

H.E Mrs Sabah Zita Benson - – H.E. Ghana High Commissioner UK

Beverly Corson - CEO Wandsworth Business Chambers







Panel Topics

Real estate Panel 1

Land Acquisition

Real estate Investing

Property Management step by step Guide

Legal Panel

How to invest safely

Legal tips and guidance

Wills & Estate Planning

Real Estate Panel 2

Architect

Building your own home

Buying a home in Kumasi

Finance & Mortgage Panel

UK Mortgage -remortgage guide

Wealth Management

Diaspora Mortgage & Bank Accounts

AJ Akua Johnson

Journey to Ghana becoming a citizen

Insights

Tourism & Lifestyle

2-minute Talks

TapTap Send – Money Transfer (mobile Money Transfers)

Ms Ghana UK – Charity and humanitarian