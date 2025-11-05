Hollywood Star AJ Akua Johnson to Headline the 9th Annual Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo in London
Hollywood is heading to Chelsea. US actress, life coach, and TV personality AJ Akua Johnson - best known for her roles in Baby Boy, House Party, and The Jamie Foxx Show - is bringing her star power and signature positivity to the UK as she officially opens the 9th Annual Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GLPE) at the Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel on 15-16 November 2025.
Appointed Brand Ambassador for the 2025 GLPE Global Series by the expo’s founders Anna and Victoria Agyekum, Johnson’s new role celebrates her deep affection for Ghana and her commitment to empowering the global diaspora to invest with confidence in the country’s vibrant property and lifestyle sectors. Her enthusiasm for Ghana’s people, culture, and progress has made her a natural fit for this mission.
“Ghana feels like home,” says Johnson. “The GLPE isn’t just about property - it’s about purpose. It’s about reconnecting with our roots, investing wisely, and building something lasting for generations to come.”
Now in its ninth year, the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo has grown into a trusted international platform promoting real estate, trade, investment, and lifestyle opportunities in Ghana. Each year, it attracts thousands of diaspora professionals, investors, and industry leaders eager to engage with credible developers and financial institutions driving Ghana’s growth story.
This year’s GLPE proudly features key lead sponsors Royal Kingdom Estate, Goldkey Properties, and Clifton Homes, whose expertise and portfolio of verified developments highlight the highest standards of property investment in Ghana.
The 2025 theme, “Resolving Obstacles in the Ghanaian Property Market,” highlights the Expo’s commitment to practical solutions and transparency. From land ownership and financing to regulatory challenges and market education, the Expo fosters open dialogue between developers, policymakers, and the diaspora. Trust remains the biggest factor in turning interest into investment, and GLPE continues to bridge that gap - creating a safe, empowering environment where buyers can meet verified companies and advisors they can truly rely on.
“Trust is what converts curiosity into commitment,” explains co-founder Anna Agyekum. “The GLPE brings all the right people to the same table - serious buyers, credible developers, and financial partners who want to do business the right way. It’s about clarity, education, and empowerment.”
Co-founder Victoria Agyekum adds: “Our mission has always been to simplify the process and make property ownership in Ghana accessible to everyone in the diaspora. We want people to see the opportunity, not the obstacles - and to feel confident that there are transparent, trusted pathways to invest and build a future back home.”
Ghana’s property market continues to command international attention. According to Statista (2025), Accra ranks as the third fastest-growing real estate market in Africa, reflecting the country’s economic resilience and expanding urban demand. The World Bank projects GDP growth of 4.8% in 2025, driven by construction and services, while Knight Frank reports average rental yields of 8–10% for prime developments in Accra.
The data tells a clear story of momentum. Over 60% of Ghanaians abroad intend to own property in Ghana within the next five years (IOM, 2023), while remittance inflows exceeding US$4 billion annually (World Bank & Bank of Ghana) are increasingly being directed into real estate, land, and lifestyle projects. Combined with rapid urbanisation and a growing middle class, these trends are positioning Ghana as one of Africa’s most stable and promising investment destinations.
Following a successful launch in Washington D.C. earlier this year, the GLPE Global Series continues its journey to London in November before concluding in Accra in December. At each stop, Johnson will participate in keynote panels, interviews, and networking sessions - championing credible investment and amplifying Ghana’s story on a global stage.
The celebrated London edition runs from Saturday 15 November 2025 to Sunday 16 November 2025 from 11am to 7pm at the exclusive Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel. The series finale will take place in Accra at the Alisa Hotel Pavilion on 16-17 December 2025, preceded by an opening night reception on Friday 12 December.
Mawutor Alifo, Head of Chancery, Ghana High Commission UK said: “For nine years, the Ghana High Commission UK has been a proud supporter of the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo a vital platform for promoting investment in Ghana and strengthening the enduring bond between the nation and its diaspora.”
Founded by UK-based Ghanaian sisters Anna and Victoria Agyekum, who also run respected real-estate agency On Point Property, the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo continues to empower the diaspora and international investors to invest safely and confidently in Ghana’s thriving property and lifestyle sectors. The Expo showcases verified developers, banks, and service providers while celebrating the creativity, stability, and growth potential of modern Ghana.
Tickets are available at: ghanapropertyexpo.com.
Speaker List:
Name
AJ AKUA JOHNSON - (GPLE Brand Ambassador) – Actress, Life Coach Philanthropist
Ama K Abebresem - Host & Moderator – Actress & TV Host
Kweku Owusu Frimpong - Media Services – Host/Moderator
H.E Mrs Sabah Zita Benson - – H.E. Ghana High Commissioner UK
Beverly Corson - CEO Wandsworth Business Chambers
Marsha de Cordova - Member of UK Parliament Battersea
Danny Angels - CEO Royal Kingdom Estate
Dianne Makafui Latey - Realtor I Spring Properties
Teo Obeng Sackey – Architect + Founder Symbolic spaces
Afua Owusu – Head of Sales Goldkey Properties
Mary Ayisi – Finance Coach, Author
Bobby Banson Legal Expert Founding Partner of Robert Smith Law ( Ghana)
Evans Yaw Amah -Nyamekye – Legal Expert Solicitor of supreme Court England and Wales & Special advisor to Ashanti Investment Group)
Anthony Lindsay – UK Mortgage Specialist
Patrick Morrison – Wills & Estate Planning ( CEO Broker House Ltd)
Alexander – CEO Nuben Homes ( Developer Kumasi)
Michael Kyei-Ayensu – CEO Jacob West
Keynote Speakers
H.E Mrs Sabah Zita Benson - – H.E. Ghana High Commissioner UK
Beverly Corson - CEO Wandsworth Business Chambers
Panel Topics
Real estate Panel 1
Land Acquisition
Real estate Investing
Property Management step by step Guide
Legal Panel
How to invest safely
Legal tips and guidance
Wills & Estate Planning
Real Estate Panel 2
Architect
Building your own home
Buying a home in Kumasi
Finance & Mortgage Panel
UK Mortgage -remortgage guide
Wealth Management
Diaspora Mortgage & Bank Accounts
AJ Akua Johnson
Journey to Ghana becoming a citizen
Insights
Tourism & Lifestyle
2-minute Talks
TapTap Send – Money Transfer (mobile Money Transfers)
Ms Ghana UK – Charity and humanitarian
