Mamma Dough’s Executive Chef Antonio Raspone Named ‘Pizza Chef of the Year’ at the 2025 National Pizza Awards



South London’s much loved sourdough pizza brand Mamma Dough is celebrating a major win. Mamma Dough's Executive Chef Antonio Raspone takes home the title of ‘Pizza Chef of the Year’ at the 2025 National Pizza Awards, hosted by Dine Out magazine.



The award recognises Antonio’s craft, creativity, and leadership, marking a defining moment in Mamma Dough’s ongoing revival.



The pizza that secured his victory? ‘The Big Apple Blue’, created using ingredients from the competition’s sponsors while showcasing Mamma Dough’s signature style. The pizza features Classic ‘Properoni’ pepperoni, Mamma Dough’s signature tomato sauce, apple purée, black olives, fresh apple slices, basil pesto, spicy Tabasco hot honey, and Long Clawson blue cheese.





Just two years ago, Mamma Dough faced an uncertain future. Since its acquisition in 2023 by hospitality innovators Lisa Loebenberg and Emma Willis, the brand has undergone a huge transformation.



Now thriving across Brixton, Sydenham, Ladywell and South Norwood, Mamma Dough continues to grow, with new sites planned for 2026. Antonio’s national recognition reflects this resurgence. His award winning pizzas, blending Italian authenticity with London’s energy, capture the brand’s ethos of classic hospitality, creativity, and community.



“This award is about more than myself and pizza, it’s a credit to the hard work of our teams and the amazing communities that have supported us over the last few years,” says Antonio. “Mamma Dough gave me the platform to do what I love, honour Italian tradition while embracing London’s diversity. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built together.”



About Antonio Raspone.

Born in Puglia, Italy, Antonio Raspone discovered his passion for cooking alongside his mother before moving to London at 19 to pursue his culinary career. He honed his skills in some of the capital’s finest kitchens, including Enoteca Turi, Edera, Zafferano (Michelin-starred), and Red Rooster under Marcus Samuelsson, developing a distinctive style that fuses Italian tradition with London’s multicultural flair.



Antonio first collaborated with Loebenberg and Willis in 2020 as Executive Chef at SW16 Bar & Kitchen in Streatham Hill, earning acclaim for its modern Italian menus and Antonio's inovative supper clubs.



Since 2023, he has led Mamma Dough’s culinary direction, revitalising the brand and redefining it as one of London’s most beloved pizza destinations.



Antonio also oversaw the recent transformation of Exhibit Balham, which has just celebrated its 25th anniversary and went on to win ‘Best London Event Venue 2024’ and ‘Best Bar in London 2025’ at the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

Today, Antonio is recognized as one of London’s most dynamic chefs and a passionate advocate for Italian craftsmanship within the city’s evolving food scene.



About the National Pizza Awards

Hosted annually by Dine Out magazine, the National Pizza Awards celebrate the UK’s leading pizza talent, bringing together chefs from restaurants, pubs, and hotels for a live cook-off judged by industry experts. Sponsored by Birrificio Angelo Poretti, the awards highlight the creativity, passion, and technical mastery that define Britain’s modern pizza movement.



About Mamma Dough

Mamma Dough is a South London based sourdough pizza company known for its community spirit and commitment to honest, high quality food. From humble beginnings to a celebrated revival, Mamma Dough continues to bring people together through exceptional pizza and warm hospitality.



With Antonio Raspone’s national recognition, Mamma Dough looks set for an exciting new chapter.



