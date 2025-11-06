This is a pivotal moment for UK organisations. The EPA’s reversal sends a clear signal that we must take ownership of our climate commitments.

With the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rollbacks of key climate regulations in recent months, the implications stretch far beyond American borders. Graham Paul, Service Delivery Director at TEAM Energy, explores how these shifts could disrupt the UK’s net zero trajectory and why UK organisations must remain focused, informed, and proactive.



The EPA’s proposed policy reversals mark a dramatic departure from previous climate commitments. From loosening power plant emissions rules to scaling back electric vehicle targets, the changes risk undermining global progress at a critical moment. With 2025 identified by scientists as the year global emissions must peak to keep the 1.5 °C goal within reach, the timing couldn’t be more consequential, particularly as nations prepare to reconvene at COP30 in Brazil to assess progress and recalibrate global ambition.



For the UK, which has legally committed to net zero by 2050 and aims to cut emissions by 78% by 2035, this shift introduces new challenges. TEAM Energy outlines how weakened US standards could distort global markets, slow clean tech innovation, and create competitive imbalances for UK organisations investing in sustainability. It also explores the risk of carbon leakage and the growing case for carbon border adjustment mechanisms.



But the message is not one of despair it is one of resilience. The blog calls on UK organisations to lead by example, maintain momentum, and double down on their net zero strategies. It highlights the importance of collaboration, clarity, and expert guidance in navigating a shifting global climate landscape.



Graham Paul, Service Delivery Director at TEAM Energy, reflects:



"This is a pivotal moment for UK organisations. The EPA’s reversal sends a clear signal that we must take ownership of our climate commitments. At TEAM, we are helping our customers stay focused, adapt confidently, and continue driving meaningful progress towards net zero."



TEAM Energy, as a net zero service partner, is committed to helping organisations stay on track. Its people partnership approach ensures that sustainability goals remain achievable, even when international policy shifts create uncertainty.



This is a moment to stay informed and stay the course. Understand what the EPA’s 2025 policy changes mean for the UK and global carbon reduction strategies.









About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.