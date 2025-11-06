Radius, fleet and mobility solutions provider and one of Europe’s fastest growing telematics services providers, announced Jolawn Victor has joined the business as Divisional CEO for Telematics.



In her role, Jolawn will lead the Telematics division at Radius, focusing on driving continued expansion of the business, which now supports more than 60,000 customers across 15 countries across a global network of partners.



Jolawn brings more than 20 years of experience spearheading high-impact B2B and B2C go-to-market strategies within technology, fintech, digital media and consumer goods industries. She has extensive expertise in integrated product marketing, customer acquisition and revenue growth rooted in customer-centric innovation and data-driven decision-making.



During her career, Jolawn has built a reputation for operational excellence, award-winning product innovation and revenue growth.



On joining Radius, Jolawn said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Radius at such an exciting time for our Telematics division. The team’s innovation, customer focus and ambition are clear, and I look forward to working together to continue driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”



Radius provides telematics solutions across vehicle tracking, asset tracking, vehicle cameras and fleet compliance to customers around the world. The company has invested significantly in its leadership team, product portfolio and systems throughout all its divisional business units with Jolawn being the latest to join our senior management team.



Radius Group CEO, Lee Everett added: “We’re pleased to welcome Jolawn to the team. Her leadership and experience will help accelerate the next chapter of growth for our Telematics business, as we continue to expand our global reach.”



--------------------------------------------------ENDS



For any questions or lines from Radius on Jolawn Victor’s appointment as Divisional CEO for Telematics, or about Radius’ fleet and mobility solutions, contact pr@radius.com.



Notes to editors:



Radius Limited, the global fleet and mobility solutions provider headquartered in Crewe, boasts a team of 2,900 employees across 19 countries providing market-leading products across six core business units; Radius UK Fuels Solutions, Radius Telematics, Radius Insurance Solutions, Radius Vehicle Solutions, Radius Connect, Radius Energy and Radius Charge.



Through these businesses, Radius provides fuel card solutions across Europe, operating the UK Fuels network in the UK and the DCI network in Ireland, as well as networks in Europe and South-East Asia. The company also offers vehicle rental, EV services, business energy, telecoms and IT, and business expense services, supporting more than 450,000 customers around the world.