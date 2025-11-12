GLASGOW, Scotland — November 12, 2025 — C&J ERP, a boutique ERP consultancy, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program.



With NetSuite, C&J ERP will help customers leverage a business management suite built for AI to gain the insights needed to power real-time decisions, smarter planning, and faster actions.



"With our deep experience in delivering successful ERP projects, we help clients transform how they run their operations,” said John Bell, co-founder, C&J ERP. “As a NetSuite Solution Provider, we can support UK organisations to build strong, resilient foundations for sustainable growth, using an AI-powered cloud ERP system.”



By joining the program, C&J ERP is able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the technology, financial services, cybersecurity, media, retail, and energy industries. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners to unlock new revenue opportunities.



Partners can leverage every aspect of NetSuite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, field service management, CRM, and ecommerce. In addition, C&J ERP is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support as well as access to NetSuite best practices.



“We are pleased to welcome C&J ERP to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative,” said Chris Norfolk, VP channel sales, EMEA, Oracle NetSuite. “We look forward to working with the team at C&J ERP to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies with embedded AI to create new revenue opportunities and achieve mutual success for our customers.”



Watch a video of the C&J ERP founders about the announcement here: https://youtu.be/LQx4obt9W9k?si=yTkSAfz7OrQlk2WM



About NetSuite Solution Provider Program



The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the growing demand for an AI-powered cloud ERP system to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, NetSuite’s unified suite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, field service management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to thrive. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers adapt and thrive.



About C&J ERP

C&J specialise in delivering ERP solutions that transform finance and operations, with a proven track record of hundreds of successful projects over the past 20 years.

At C&J the ethos is simple: combine world class technology with expert change management to streamline processes, improve visibility, and enable confident decision making.

As accredited NetSuite specialists, C&J provide end to end implementations designed around your business, not just the system. Their expert knowledge of NetSuite can also rescue and recover an existing deployment to ensure you unlock the platforms full potential.

Find out more about C&J ERP Consulting.



