LONDON – Dr James Main, author of the world's first book offering an almost 100% cure for hypersensitive gagging, Gagging For It: Cut yourself free from gagging with The MAGIC Technique™, is inviting 60 people who suffer from this debilitating condition to attend an exclusive book launch event at the prestigious Royal Society of Medicine.

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday, 20th November 2025

• Time: 10:00 AM

• Location: Royal Society of Medicine, London

• Cost: FREE (including signed book copy worth £7.99)

A World-First Solution to a Hidden Epidemic

Published medical evidence suggests that between 8% and 20% of the population suffers from hypersensitive premature gagging – that's up to 1.65 billion people worldwide. Until now, no book has offered a proven cure that works for almost everyone who tries it.

If you've ever struggled with:

• Dental X-rays or procedures

• Brushing your back teeth

• Wearing ties, scarves, or tight collars

• Crowded spaces or lifts

• Medical examinations

...then this event could transform your life.

The MAGIC Technique™: Almost 100% Success Rate

At this exclusive launch event, Dr Main will personally demonstrate his pioneering MAGIC technique (Main Amelioration for Gagging Indoctrination by Communication), which has achieved an almost 100% success rate with hundreds of patients over 15 years – often providing instant relief in a single session.

"Many of my patients are absolutely amazed when they realise they can tolerate procedures they've avoided their entire lives," says Dr Main, who has 40 years of experience as a private dentist and has published his findings in The British Dental Journal.

A Revolutionary Approach to a Misunderstood Problem

Unlike previous treatments that merely mask symptoms or require sedation, Gagging For It is the world's first book to address the root cause of hypersensitive gagging and provide a permanent cure that readers can apply themselves.

What Attendees Will Receive:

✓ Live demonstration of the MAGIC technique with its almost 100% success rate

✓ Personal instruction on how to use the method ✓ Understanding of why you gag (it's an airway problem, not a gagging problem)

✓ Free signed copy of this groundbreaking world-first book

✓ Q&A session with Dr Main

✓ Take-home instructions for long-term cure

The Science Behind the Solution

Dr Main's research reveals that hypersensitive gagging is actually a psychological airway protection response, typically established in early childhood following a choking or breathing difficulty incident. His simple, drug-free technique uses the body's own physiological responses to "switch off" the gag reflex.

"The technique has been so successful that patients who couldn't wear a necktie to their brother's wedding, or who avoided dental care for decades, now live completely normal lives," explains Dr Main. "Some patients have even discovered unexpected benefits, like being able to wash their hair under the shower for the first time."

Limited Spaces Available

This exclusive event is strictly limited to 60 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. This is a rare opportunity to be among the first to experience a world-first cure that could end decades of discomfort and avoidance.

To register your interest or for media inquiries, please contact:

Emily at info@gaggingforit.com or register on the website www.gaggingforit.com



About Dr James Main

Dr James Main has been a practising private dentist for 40 years, working in the UK and overseas. He served as a Royal Navy Dental Officer and taught for many years at the University of Manchester Dental School. He has a lifelong interest in hypnotherapy and has successfully treated numerous patients for psychosomatic disorders. He spent 15 years developing the MAGIC technique and published his findings in The British Dental Journal in 2024.

Don't let gagging control your life any longer. Be part of history. Register now for this unique opportunity to experience the world's first proven cure.

