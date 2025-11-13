From a program of only 50 to over 800 students per year today, ESSEC’s Global BBA tops the French rankings

Cergy, November 14, 2025 – For 50 years, ESSEC Business School has been educating responsible and engaged international students through one of its flagship programs, the Global Bachelor in Business Administration. ESSEC’s Global BBA is a top-ranked program in France, with courses offered on ESSEC’s campuses in Cergy, Singapore, and Rabat. This four-year post-secondary program embodies ESSEC’s core ambition: combining academic excellence, international exposure, and professional immersion to prepare students for the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

From EPSCI to the Global BBA: A pioneering program reflecting ESSEC’s global ambitions

The program was founded in 1975 as the École des Praticiens du Commerce International (EPSCI), and has evolved over time to meet the needs of students in an ever-changing society. From its very first graduating class in 1977 of only 50 students, the program focused on international trade techniques.

In 1981, the course expanded from two to three years, introducing a mandatory stay abroad, mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom, strengthening the international dimension. The program duration became four years in 1990 and earned official recognition from the French Ministry of Education in 1994 and a Level II (Master 1) accreditation in 1995. This marked a shift toward a comprehensive education in management, finance, marketing, and strategy. The mandatory study of three languages and language immersion trips became core pillars of the program, with the goal of developing truly global managers.

In 1995, ESSEC took a new step by introducing apprenticeships (work experiences, with tuition paid by the host company) to the Global BBA program, following the launch of the ESSEC Centre de Formation d'Apprentis (Apprenticeship Training Center) two years prior. In the following years, ESSEC earned both AACSB and EQUIS accreditations, further establishing its international standing.

In 2010, EPSCI became a Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA), and in 2015, it officially became the Global BBA, coinciding with the launch of the Singapore track, with the Rabat campus joining one year later. These changes underscored its status as a benchmark in management bachelor’s programs.

The Global BBA now attracts students from France and across the globe. The program offers an academically rigorous curriculum, 10 to 12 months of professional experience, and a minimum of one semester abroad. Part of the degree can also be completed through an apprenticeship.

A launchpad for international careers

The Global BBA welcomes talented applicants from around the world every year, and is offered in English and French. Students can apply via the Sésame exam or through an international admissions process.

Upon completion of the program:

● 55% of graduates pursue further studies, primarily at ESSEC or other top European business schools, or directly in Master’s programs in France.

● 45% enter the workforce immediately, with 9% choosing entrepreneurship (either launching or taking over a business).

Since its creation, nearly 10,000 students have graduated from the Global BBA. Alumni now hold key positions across diverse industries including banking, insurance, technology, communications, healthcare, and luxury goods. Their versatile profiles and global mindset make them highly sought after by employers.

In 2025, the ESSEC Global BBA was ranked the top post-secondary management program in France by Le Figaro Etudiant, further solidifying its reputation as the leading choice for students aiming for an international career. This exceptional recognition underscores the program’s academic rigor, pedagogical innovation, and global appeal.

“Since 1975, the Global BBA has embodied our ambition to combine academic excellence, international immersion, and responsible leadership. Five decades and over 10,000 graduates later, we proudly continue this mission: to train future-fit managers capable of transforming the world,” said Vincenzo Vinzi, Dean and President of ESSEC Business School.



ENDS/ For more information, please email lucy@bluesky-pr.com