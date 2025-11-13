Women reach top executive roles, including CEO, CFO, and other top management positions, 2.5 years earlier than men on average, according to new research from Vlerick Business School, Emlyon Business School, and Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz.



However, the researchers also found that women are much more likely to leave these roles sooner than their male counterparts, with shorter tenure periods on average.



This faster progression was especially pronounced in countries with wider gender gaps, as measured by the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Index.



The study was conducted by Esha Mendiratta, Professor of International Business at Vlerick Business School; Shibashish Mukherjee, Professor of Corporate Finance at Emlyon Business School; and Jana Oehmichen, Professor of Organization, Human Resources, and Management Studies at JGU Mainz.



The researchers analysed data from over 6,000 listed firms across 33 countries to understand how women’s entry into and exit from the highest levels of corporate leadership compare to men’s. They found that women climbed the corporate ladder much quicker than their male peers, reaching top executive roles on average 2.5 years earlier.



However, the same women who advanced more quickly were also more likely to leave their positions sooner. On average, female executives’ tenure was about one year shorter than that of men. This pattern was consistent across countries and industries.



“Women appear to be breaking through the glass ceiling sooner than before,” says Professor Mendiratta. “But their shorter tenure suggests that barriers persist once they get to the top — whether through added scrutiny, limited support, or unequal expectations.”



The researchers found little evidence that women were leaving for better opportunities. Female executives who stepped down were less likely than men to secure another top executive role and more likely to move into non-executive positions, such as board directorships, which often carry lower pay and less strategic influence.



“Faster promotion can come with hidden costs,” explains Professor Mukherjee. “Without the same support and networks, women may face higher turnover risk and find it harder to sustain long-term influence.”



The findings highlight what the authors call a “paradox of progress”: women are advancing faster, but their presence at the top remains fragile.

“Real progress means not just opening the door but ensuring women can remain, thrive, and lead once inside,” adds Professor Oehmichen.



The researchers argue that true progress will require more than just accelerating women into executive roles. Policies and initiatives that provide mentoring, leadership support, flexible working arrangements, and organisational structures that value inclusion could help women remain in these positions longer.



By addressing the pressures and barriers that contribute to early exits, companies can ensure that women not only reach the top but also have the resources and support to lead effectively over the long term, say the researchers.



